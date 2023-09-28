As Katrina Kaif completes 20 years in Bollywood, Vicky Kaushal gushes over her: ‘I am a chiller, she is a fighter'

Katrina Kaif started her acting career with Boom, which was released in September 2003. Since then she has been a part of box office hits such as Dhoom 3 (2013) and Tiger Zinda Hai (2017), among others. As she completed 20 years in films, actor-husband Vicky Kaushal spoke in an interview with The Indian Express about Katrina's career. He praised Katrina, calling her a 'real fighter'. Also read: Salman, Katrina trend on Twitter ahead of Tiger 3 teaser Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif married in 2021.

Vicky calls Katrina a go-getter

“I think it is very inspirational. Now knowing her even more, it’s truly inspirational. Now I know her as a human and she’s a real fighter, especially when things are not working in her favour. She’s a go-getter. I learn a lot from her," Vicky told the portal about Katrina, who has become the most popular celeb on the newly launched WhatsApp Channels.

Further speaking about how Katrina has come a long way in films, Vicky said Katrina 'definitely is a star'. Katrina lived in the UK before moving to India to try her luck in films.

Vicky said about Katrina, “My mindset is very different. I am more of a chiller. I am like, ‘Relax, ho jaayega (It will be done),’ but she is like a fighter. She goes for it; she attacks it. I have realised that the way she is and what she has achieved for herself, in the last 20 years, is incredible. From where she came and then just being here and adapting, it’s incredible. She definitely is a star.”

Vicky and Katrina's relationship

The actors married in December 2021 in Rajasthan. Since then, the two have spoken about each other and also opened up about their relationship in interviews. They often share pictures with each other on social media.

In an interview earlier this month, Vicky had said that he felt odd getting attention from Katrina initially, and would wonder 'why me?' He appeared on We Are Yuvaa's Be A Man Yaar episode and said. “I had trouble coming to terms with that reality that I can (woo her). Those factors were never the reason why I fell in love with Katrina. When I to know the human side of her, I fell in love with her. When I got to know her, I was fully in love with her, and I knew that I would want to have her as my life companion. Nothing else matters."

He had added, "First, I used to feel odd getting attention from her. I used to be like ‘Heh? Are you okay?’ Not that I wasn't giving a lot of attention, it was mutual. For me also, being from the outside and not knowing her as a human being, she was a phenomenon. She still is. It’s just that the human side also added.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON