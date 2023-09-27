Katrina Kaif is most popular celeb on WhatsApp Channels with more followers than even Mark Zuckerberg, Bad Bunny

Katrina Kaif has another reason to be happy. The Bollywood actor has the most followers for any person, across the world, on the newly-launched WhatsApp Channels. Her channel currently boasts of 14 million followers, which is higher than even singer-rapper Bad Bunny and WhatsApp's parent company Meta's owner Mark Zuckerberg. (Also read: Katrina Kaif becomes Uniqlo brand ambassador. Watch new promo video) Katrina Kaif has 14 million followers on her WhatsApp Channel.

Who's got how many followers?

As per rankings published at the time of this report, WhatsApp itself has the most followers at 23 million, followed by streaming app Netflix at 16.8 million. On the no. 3 spot is the official channel for Real Madrid at 14.4 million. Katrina takes the fourth spot with her 14.2 million followers. Bad Bunny is on no. 5 spot with 12.6 million followers. Mark Zuckerberg has 9.2 million following him.

A ranking of top WhatsApp Channels.

Katrina joined the channel on September 13 with the message, “Hii, Welcome to my WhatsApp Channel.. Lets start Channelling ..” So far, she has only shared a couple of selfies and an ad video for Uniqlo, of which she has become the brand ambassador. She did not post the teaser for her upcoming film Tiger 3.

Commenting on the launch of WhatsApp Channels, Katrina Kaif, said, “I am delighted to collaborate with WhatsApp for the launch of WhatsApp Channels. This platform provides me with an exciting opportunity to connect with those who are interested in various aspects of my life, be it my work in the film industry or my ventures in the business world, all of which I am deeply passionate about. WhatsApp Channels serves as a personalized newsletter through which I can share insights and updates with my dedicated audience, fans, and all those who have consistently shown their support throughout my journey.”

What's WhatsApp Channels?

WhatsApp Channels are a one-way broadcast tool and deliver a private way to receive updates from people and organizations, right within WhatsApp. With Channels, WhatsApp’s goal is to build the most private broadcast service available. Channels are separate from chats, and who you choose to follow is not visible to other followers.

Channels can be found in a new tab called ‘Updates’ - where you’ll find the Status and channels you choose to follow.

Katrina will be seen next in Tiger 3, Merry Christmas and Jee Le Zaraa.

