Katrina Kaif wishes Salman Khan with special message on 56th birthday, writes about his ‘brilliance’. See post

Katrina Kaif wished Salman Khan on Monday on his 56th birthday with what appears to be a throwback picture of the actor and a special message. Taking to Instagram Stories, Katrina also added a 'happy birthday' sticker.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Katrina Kaif posted a black and white photo of Salman Khan. Along with the picture, she wrote, "@beingsalmankhan the happiest birthday to you (white heart emoji). May all the love light and brilliance you have be with you forever-."

Katrina Kaif wished Salman Khan on Instagram.

Salman hosted a birthday bash at his Panvel farmhouse after he recovered from a snake bite recently. The birthday bash was attended by several celebrities including Saif Ali Khan's son Ibrahim Ali Khan, actor Bobby Deol, producer-director Sajid Nadiadwala, producer-actor Nikhil Dwivedi and actor Maniesh Paul among others.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Several videos are also surfacing on the internet in which the birthday star can be seen cutting his birthday cake along with his two-year-old niece Ayat in his arms, with whom he shares his birthday.

During a media interaction outside his farmhouse, Salman said Tiger 3 would release by December 2022 and teased the possibility of him and Shah Rukh Khan teaming up for another project. The duo will be seen making extended appearances in their upcoming movies, Tiger 3 and Pathan.

Yash Raj Films' Tiger 3 is the next film in the spy action-thriller franchise, which will see Salman and Katrina reprise their roles as agents Tiger and Zoya. The film will also star Emraan Hashmi as the antagonist. YRF is also backing Shah Rukh-led actioner Pathan, which will feature Salman in an extended cameo.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"We are coming together in Tiger and Pathan. Tiger 3 should be released by December 2022, before that Pathan will release. Then maybe both of us will come together," news agency PTI quoted the actor as saying. Tiger 3 is helmed by Maneesh Sharma while Pathan is directed by Siddharth Anand.

Also Read | Salman Khan says ‘smiling like this is difficult after being bitten by snake’ as he poses outside farmhouse on birthday

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Meanwhile, Katrina, who got married to actor Vicky Kaushal, returned to the sets for her upcoming film Merry Christmas. Directed by Vijay Sethupathi, the film will mark their first project. Merry Christmas, being produced by Ramesh Taurani and Sanjay Routray, will hit theatres on December 23, 2022.

Katrina was last seen alongside Akshay Kumar in Sooryavanshi. The film was released in theatres and crossed ₹100 crore mark in almost a week. Apart from Merry Christmas and Tiger 3, Katrina also has Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zara, co-starring Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON