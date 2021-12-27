Salman Khan says ‘smiling like this is difficult after being bitten by snake’ as he poses outside farmhouse on birthday

Salman Khan kicked off his 56th birthday celebrations with a party at his Panvel farmhouse late on Sunday night. Ahead of the celebrations, Salman was bitten by a snake on Saturday night and had to be hospitalised for a few hours.

Salman returned home in time for the birthday festivities on Sunday. A video shared by a paparazzo account shows the actor stepping out of his Panvel farmhouse for a birthday special photo-op. He greets the paparazzi with an ear-to-ear smile when one of the camerapersons tell him: “Lovely smile.” In response, Salman jokingly says: “Saanp kaatne ke baad aisa smile bahut difficult hota hai (Smiling like this is difficult after being bitten by a snake).”

The paparazzi stationed outside the farmhouse showered the actor with birthday wishes and even broke into an impromptu singing gig, crooning out Mohammed Rafi’s Baar Baar Din Ye Aaye to wish the actor a very happy birthday.

Speaking to news agency ANI recently, Salman shared details of the snake bite incident and said, "A snake had entered my farmhouse, I took it outside using a stick. Gradually it reached onto my hand. I then grabbed it to release, which is when it bit me thrice. It was a kind of poisonous snake. I was hospitalized for 6 hours...I am fine now."

On Sunday, Salman's father Salim Khan assured fans that the actor has recovered. “Salman is doing fine. There is nothing to worry about. It happened early morning but he is fine now. It was a non-poisonous snake and it is obvious to find these creatures in forest areas. The doctor has prescribed a few medicines but otherwise he is completely fine,” he told News18.

Salman shares his birthday with his niece Ayat – Arpita Khan Sharma and Aayush Sharma’s daughter. In inside videos from the party, the actor is seen cutting the birthday cake with Ayat in his arms. The birthday festivities were attended by Salman’s rumoured girlfriend Iulia Vantur, who was spotted in a glimpse in the video.

