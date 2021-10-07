Keeping fit gives me greater peace of mind: Karanveer Khullar

Actor Karanveer Khullar strongly feels that his reel life is in a way mirroring his real life. The Punjabi film actor made his Bollywood debut with the theatrical release of Nirmal Anand Ki Puppy last month where he plays the lead

“In the film, I play an absolute family man whose life goes haywire when he plans to take a career switch. His life turns upside down. In real life too, I was doing a corporate job and then I decided to take up acting as a full-time career. Eventually, due to multiple reasons, I had to separate from my wife and now I am a single dad,” says the model-turned-actor.

Having done regional films like Rocky Mental, Shreelancer and Tigers, he is now set to shoot the next schedule of his second Hindi film in Lucknow. “I have shot for a schedule in Himachal Pradesh and next will be in UP followed by the Canada-leg. Sometimes I feel my reel and real life is moving in chorus. In this film, I play a single parent same as in reality but of course at the end of the day it’s a film so it is more about entertainment.”

The actor shuffles between Mumbai and Chandigarh. “My son Czah (4) lives with my parents. He is bit into autistic spectrum, so I have to be with him also. Life has been unfair that way but still I’m full of gratitude and I am trying to balance it to the best of my ability. Working on my health helps me keep emotionally fit and sane. Keeping fit gives, me greater peace of mind. Also, I read a lot which really helps.”

Talking about his journey, he says, “I was finalist in a national-level manhunt contest (2009). Then, I started doing plays. After my graduation (2010), I joined Alankar Theatre Group. I completed my MBA in HR and started doing job in Mumbai. I was happy doing work and theatre but in 2017, I got offer in a big regional film. I played antagonist in it and took up full-time acting.”

He has also featured in two musical videos that will release soon. “Besides Hindi film, my two Punjabi films Kala Shehar and Please Kill Me released on OTT last month while Dakuan Ka Munda-2 is expected to release next year,” he adds.