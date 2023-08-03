Keith Sequeira, Rochelle Rao announce pregnancy with dreamy photoshoot

Actors Keith Sequeira and Rochelle Rao have announced her pregnancy and revealed that they are all set to welcome their first child. They shared a lovely picture album of themselves for their fans with their announcement post on Instagram. (Also read: Keith reveals he and Rochelle took marriage counselling during lockdown)

Announcement post

Keith and Rochelle announce pregnancy.

The pictures showed Rochelle wearing a pink dress. Keith was also seen in the picture, wearing a matching shirt and white trousers. Announcing their pregnancy, the couple wrote in a joint statement, "Two tiny hands, two tiny feet, a baby girl or boy we can’t wait to meet! Yes, you guessed it right, we are expecting! Thank you Jesus for this incredible gift and all of you for your unending love and support.. Please continue to bless and pray for us on this new journey! Keith & Rochelle plus One.”

Wishes from fans and friends

The social media post was flooded with comments full of love and best wishes. Many of their friends, colleagues, and fans took to the comment section. Kishwer Merchant was among the first ones to comment. "Congratulations u guys (heart emojis) dekha (See?) I guessed it right," she wrote.

Soni Razdan also commented, “Omg congratulations my dear ones," and Archana Puran Singh wrote, "So happy for both of you (heart emojis) @keithsequeira and @rochellerao." Anita Hassanandani wrote, “Congratulations.” Bharti Singh, Vahbbiz Dorabjee, Sana Makbul, Sunil Grover, Vijayendra Kumeeria, and Sugandha Mishra, among many other celebrities, congratulated Keith and Rochelle.

Keith and Rochelle

Keith and Rochelle first met on Salman Khan's reality show Bigg Boss 9. After years of dating, they got married in 2018. In 2021, the couple opened up about facing troubles in their marriage and talked about seeking marriage counselling. Later, they said in an interview to ETimes that the intervention has helped reignite the spark in their marriage.

Keith-Rochelle careers

Having worked in films such as Calendar Girls and Pathaan, Keith also features in TV shows. He has worked in Udaan, Dil Hi To Hai, Diya Aur Baati Hum, among a few others. He also featured with Rochelle o two reality shows - Bigg Boss and Nach Baliye.

Rochelle has also worked in shows such as Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 5 and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 6.

