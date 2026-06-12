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KEM Hospital orders inquiry against MBBS student Sejal Pawar over remarks about male corpse on Pranit More's show

MBBS student Sejal Pawar from Mumbai's KEM Hospital is facing backlash for disrespectful comments made on Pranit More's comedy show.

Jun 12, 2026 05:25 pm IST
Written by Vibha Maru
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MBBS student Sejal Pawar, who studies at Mumbai's KEM Hospital, recently came under the scanner after she made distasteful and disrespectful remarks on comedian Pranit More's show, comparing the sizes of male cadavers' genitalia. Her comment led to social media outrage, and now the Mumbai hospital has ordered an inquiry into the matter.

Sejal submitted written apology

Sejal Pawar has received backlash for her comments on Pranit More's show.

According to a report in India Today, sources told the website that though Pawar has submitted a written apology, senior doctors remain upset over her remarks made on a public platform. It is also reported that her comments have caused hurt, as cadavers are donated for medical education and are regarded with the highest respect.

Inquiry against her at KEM Hospital

The report states that the internal report is expected to be submitted by Friday evening or Saturday morning, after reviewing the one-hour show, out of which only a two-minute clip featuring Sejal went viral. The matter is being examined in accordance with the National Medical Commission's existing social media guidelines. After the report is submitted, the Dean will decide on the next steps.

After the backlash, Sejal shared a video on Instagram and apologised for the remark. She had said, “I genuinely want to address a clip from a recent video that has been circulating. Having watched it back, I completely understand why people were upset by what I said. The topic is a sensitive one, and my comments came across in a way they shouldn't have. While there was never any intention to disrespect anyone, I recognize that impact matters more than intent.”

 
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