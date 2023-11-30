Kho Gaye Hum Kahan first song takes bits from Ananya, Siddharth, Adarsh's real-life Instagram. Watch

Makers of the upcoming drama film Kho Gaye Hum Kahan on Thursday unveiled the film’s first track. Titled Hone Do Jo Hota Hai, the song features Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday, and Adarsh Gourav. (Also Read: Navya Nanda extends best wishes to rumoured BF Siddhant Chaturvedi for 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan')

About the song

Adarsh Gourav, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday in Kho Gaye Hum Kahan

Taking to Instagram, Siddhant Chaturvedi shared a glimpse of the song, which he captioned, “Kick back, relax and say Hone Do Jo Hota Hai. Song out now.”

Sung by Savera and Lothika, the song is penned by Javed Akhtar. Kho Gaye Hum Kahan is a “coming-of-digital-age” story about three friends in their mid-20s navigating life in the world of social media.

The song traces the three lead characters' chemistry through a screenlife format, with bits taken from the three actors' real Instagram profiles as well. They're seen graduating from college and then travelling to Goa together.

About the film

Set in Mumbai, this refreshing narrative of three friends is brought to life by the debutant director Arjun Varain Singh and the creative forces known for exploring different facets of friendship, Excel Entertainment’s Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar in collaboration with Tiger Baby’s Reema Kagti and Zoya Akhtar.

Kho Gaye Hum Kahan chronicles the lives of Imaad (Siddhant Chaturvedi), Ahana (Ananya Panday) and Neil (Adarsh Gourav) through the very relatable journey of three best friends together navigating aspirations, relationships and emotions. Bringing their infectious energy from reel to real, the young and dynamic cast helped turn a wall on the bustling street in Mumbai into a vibrant mural capturing their friendship and inviting the crowds to join their journey as they kicked off the promotions for the film.

Kho Gaye Hum Kahan is set to arrive on December 26 on Netflix India.

Apart from this, Siddhant will also be seen in the action thriller film Yudhra. Ananya, on the other hand, will be soon making her series debut with the upcoming Prime Video India series Call Me Bae.

- With inputs from ANI

