Khuda Haafiz Chapter 2 Agni Pariksha box office day 2 collection: Vidyut Jammwal film falls flat, earns just 1.75 crore

Vidyut Jammwal-starrer Khuda Haafiz Chapter 2: Agni Pariksha saw a slight jump in collections on Saturday as the movie earned ₹1.75 crore at the domestic box office. Although the film’s collections rose around 40-45 percent, the box office figures are still poor. The action drama, which released on Friday, had done a business of around ₹1.25 crore on its first day. Khuda Haafiz Chapter 2: Agni Pariksha is written and directed by Faruk Kabir. Read more: Khuda Haafiz Chapter 2 Agni Pariksha box office day 1 collection

The first part of Khuda Haafiz released in 2020 and saw Vidyut as Sameer, who races against time to rescue his kidnapped wife Nargis, played by Shivaleeka Oberoi. Khuda Haafiz was released on the OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar. Khuda Haafiz Chapter 2: Agni Pariksha also features actors Sheeba Chaddha and Dibyendu Bhattacharya, among others.

So far, Khuda Haafiz Chapter 2: Agni Pariksha has not performed well at the box office. In comparison, the other release of the week, the Hollywood film Thor: Love And Thunder, has done a business of around ₹47 crore in India, since its release on Thursday. According to a Box Office India report on Sunday, Khuda Haafiz Chapter 2: Agni Pariksha has earned around ₹3 crore at the domestic box office, so far. The report added that in order to survive, the action-thriller would have to drastically improve its box office collections on Monday.

In a recent interview, Vidyut, who is often seen in action films was asked what sets him apart from other actors who performed stunts in movies. “I’m the top martial artist in the world. Officially. I work all the time — whether I’m sleeping, or awake – I’m in awareness and that’s how I hone my skills. Sometimes, people compare me to Jackie Chan or Tony Jaa or other legendary people. It’s amazing that they compare me to the best. It’s like saying, ‘Vidyut, you’re as good as Michael Jackson when you move. Wow.’ So, for that, you’ve got to be aware all the time,” he said in an interview with Film Companion.

