Khuda Haafiz Chapter 2 Agni Pariksha box office day 1 collection: Vidyut Jammwal's film opens at 1.25 crore

Khuda Haafiz Chapter 2: Agni Pariksha, starring Vidyut Jammwal, opened to low box office collections. As per a report, the film collected around ₹1.25 crore at the domestic box office on day one of its release, similar to the first day collection of the Aditya Roy Kapur film, Rashtra Kavach Om, which released last week. Khuda Haafiz Chapter 2: Agni Pariksha hit theatres on July 8. (Also Read | Vidyut Jammwal fainted while shooting for Khuda Haafiz: Chapter II, says director Faruk Kabir)

Written and directed by Faruk Kabir, Khuda Haafiz Chapter 2: Agni Pariksha also features Shivaleeka Oberoi in the lead role. Apart from Vidyut and Shivaleeka, the film stars Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Rukhsar Rehman and Sheeba Chaddha. It has been produced by Zee Studios, Cinergy, and Panorama Studios, and is a sequel to the 2020 action-thriller Khuda Haafiz.

According to a Box Office India report on Saturday, Khuda Haafiz Chapter 2: Agni Pariksha opened to 'collections of around ₹1.25 crore nett'. It added that 'collections in mass belts are lower' than those in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Gujarat. So, 'collections will probably be a few lakh less than Rashtra Kavach Om'. However, the figures were slightly better at multiplexes than those of Rashtra Kavach Om, the report added.

Ahead of the film's release, Faruk in an interview with Hindustan Times praised Vidyut, “I could talk about him all day. He has been metamorphosed into a large actor, there’s a lot I feel he takes from within also. He is superbly focused and surrendered to my vision. He has always been dedicated, but this time, he has put even more of himself into the film. There’s a scene in the film, very emotional, he became so intense while performing that he fainted for ten seconds. Be ready to see a new superstar being born!”

The first part of the film, Khuda Haafiz, released in 2020. It featured Vidyut portraying a character named Sameer, who races against time to rescue his kidnapped wife Nargis, played by Shivaleeka, from flesh traders. The first part of the film was released on the OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON