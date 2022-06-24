Vidyut Jammwal fainted while shooting for Khuda Haafiz: Chapter II, says director Faruk Kabir: 'He became so intense'

Filmmaker Faruk Kabir is back with his long-term collaborator and friend Vidyut Jammwal for the sequel of their 2020 film Khuda Haafiz. Reuniting Vidyut with his co-star, Shivaleeka Oberoi, Khuda Haafiz: Chapter II – Agni Pariksha is the continuation of the first film. While the film was slated to release in theaters in June, it got delayed due to creative reasons; it will now release on July 8. Taking about the delay, director Faruk told Hindustan Times in an interview, “Honestly, some of our songs weren’t ready. We want to give time and nourish our film.”

The first instalment was inspired by a real-life story of a newlywed couple. However, Khuda Haafiz: Chapter II – Agni Pariksha is solely based on Kabir’s observations. “It’s their story after they went through the crisis. It’s the aftermath. I never really discussed it with them.” Although the chapter 1 released on the OTT platform, Faruk believes that Khuda Haafiz: Chapter II – Agni Pariksha is meant for the big screen.

When asked about what’s new in the film, Faruk shared, “A lot more has been entrenched between the relationship of husband (Sameer played by Vidyut) and wife (Nargis played by Shivaleeka Oberoi). It talks about adoption, focuses on women more. It has raw and intense emotions and action scenes. Definitely, the songs are better than in chapter 1.”

The film also has new characters, including Dibyendu Bhattacharya and Sheeba Chaddha. Talking about casting Sheeba in a villainous role, Faruk added, “I knew exactly how to cast Sheeba, and what she had to wear. I wanted tattoos on her. I planned her accent while I wrote the dialogues. Sheeba is my muse, and she is perfect for the role. Even she was scared about taking up the role. it took me quite a lot of convictions to make her come on board. Even Shivaleekha has a lot of layers to her character this time. Women are going to be the focus of my film.”

Recalling Vidyut’s contributions to the film, Faruk said, “I could talk about him all day. He has been metamorphosed into a large actor, there’s a lot I feel he takes from within also. He is superbly focused and surrendered to my vision. He has always been dedicated, but this time, he has put even more of himself into the film. There’s a scene in the film, very emotional, he became so intense while performing that he fainted for ten seconds. Be ready to see a new superstar being born!”

Apart from the star-studded cast of Khuda Haafiz: Chapter II – Agni Pariksha, it also features Faruk’s wife, actor Rukhsar Rehman. Speaking about working with his wife on set, he added, “I am happy Rukhsar agreed to the part. We went through the same process between any storyteller and an actor. She got it quite naturally.” Rukhsar will be playing the role of a psychologist in the film.

