Khurshed Lawyer: I didn’t like the way Parsis were portrayed in Indian cinema

Recently seen in OTT show-- The Great Indian Murder-- actor Khurshed Lawyer believes in earning for himself and live life to the fullest.

“I want to earn for myself, and not for the doctor. What’s the use of all the efforts we put in our work and manage to earn some money? Later due to bad health that eventually goes in paying hospital bills. It was a conscious decision to not take up work during the pandemic because for me it was safety first. But when things started getting better post second lockdown, I took up some work to reset my life,” says the Munna Bhai MBBS, Ajab Prem ki Gazab Kahani and Double Dhamaal actor.

Lawyer, who joined the industry in 1999, didn’t agree with the way certain group of people has been portrayed in films.

“I really didn’t like the way Parsis were portrayed in Indian Cinema sometime back. They were made to look funny and slow in cinema, even if they were not the same in real life. In reality none of us behaves or dresses up in a certain way all the time. It’s funny but that’s the way industry works. Koi film agar hit ho jaati hai toh many more with similar content follows. But thankfully, in the past few years changes have happened and that makes me really content,” he says.

The versatile actor has been glad to work with one of his favourite makers recently. “Tigmanshu Dhulia was the sole reason I took up The Great… because he was in my bucket list since years. After working with Raju Hirani in my very first film, today I am glad to have been able to do projects with many more fine directors. OTT projects are the best outing for character artistes. They get space and a well woven role in almost all web stories,” he says.

Lawyer has also been part of various popular ads and television shows. “I have done shows like Ayushmaan, Sasural Genda Phool, Baa Bahu Baby and my last TV venture was Nimkhi Mukhiya. But working in TV space does take a toll on oneself as it’s very tedious and feels as if you are bonded labour. You don’t have any time for yourself. Though today work hours have reduced but till a few years back it was really bad. We had 20-hour shifts,” he shares.

Talking about his upcoming projects, Lawyer says, “I am able to sustain in the industry after much hard work and I value being able to follow my passion. It makes me elated to see that smile on my father’s face whenever he sees me on the screen till date. I am still to sign a few movies that I have been offered so more good work will happen.”

