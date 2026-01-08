Khushbu Sundar reviews Dhurandhar; praises ‘outstanding’ Ranveer Singh, thinks Akshay Khanna ‘takes the cake’ in film

She also spoke about what made her eyes moist. "Clapped the loudest when you hear, 'yeh naya hindustan hai (This is new India).' Your eyes moisten and chest swells with pride when you finish the film. Take a bow #AdityaDhar. Jazbaaton ko jagah die. Faqr se dil bhar diya (Gave space to emotions. Made my heart swell with pride)."

Praising the entire cast and crew of Dhurandhar, Khushbu wrote, "Finally watched #Dhurandhar. To say I was blown away would definitely be an understatement. Bravo to @AdityaDharFilms and the entire cast and crew. Every frame, every word, every moment turns into an inspiring movement."

Actor Khushbu Sundar has showered praises on Ranveer Singh-starrer Dhurandhar. Taking to X (formerly Twitter) on Thursday, Khushbu said she was "blown away" and left emotional after watching it. She called Ranveer Singh "outstanding" and R Madhavan "brilliant." However, for Khushbu, it's Akshay Khanna "who takes the cake and walks away in style" in the film.

The actor praised the cast members. She continued, "@RanveerOfficial is outstanding. @ActorMadhavan subtle, powerful and brilliant. #RakeshBedi ji is superb. But it's this man named #AkshayKhanna who takes the cake and walks away in style. I am sure his father is looking from the heaven and smiling at him. No words can describe him. He lived the role. Loved to hate him." Khushbu added the hashtags--Dhurandhar, brilliant, fantabulous, and worth every penny.

Dhurandhar has received praises from celebrities including Preity Zinta, Allu Arjun, Anupam Kher, Sandeep Vanga Reddy, Hrithik Roshan, Suriya, Jyotika and Sobhita Dhulipala since its release in December last year.

About Dhurandhar, its sequel The film also stars Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, Rakesh Bedi, and Manav Gohil, among others. It follows covert intelligence operations set against a backdrop of geopolitical and terror events like the Kandahar plane hijack, the 2001 Parliament Attack and the 26/11 Mumbai attacks. The much-anticipated sequel Dhurandhar 2 is slated to release in theatres on March 19 in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.

Dhurandhar has achieved huge box office success. It has become the only Hindi film to register double-digit collections for 28 consecutive days. The film released in theatres on December 5.