Khushi Kapoor chills with a friend in New York, Navya Nanda wants to know: 'Where are you hello'

Khushi Kapoor enjoyed a meal in New York with a friend. Her good friend Navya Naveli Nanda wanted to know where she is. See here.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON APR 06, 2021 08:23 AM IST
Khushi Kapoor is in New York these days.

Actor Janhvi Kapoor's kid sister Khushi Kapoor is having a good time in New York. On Monday, she shared a picture with a friend as they dined out and looked happy.

Sharing it on Instagram, Khushi simply added an emoji. The picture showed her gently leaning on her friend's shoulder as he is busy with his phone. She could be seen smiling. In front of them is a table with food.

Among those who reacted to the picture was Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda, who wrote in the comments box: "Where are you hello." US-based celebrity fashion designer Prabal Gurung also dropped a comment: "Gonna what’s app you."

Khushi flew to the US after celebrating sister Janhvi's birthday in March. Later that month, Janhvi too joined her in the US, after wrapping up the shoot of her film, Good Luck Jerry. Both the star kids have been sharing stunning pictures from their trip. Janhvi was first in Los Angeles for a while, before moving to New York.

Like her older sister and her late mother Sridevi, Khushi is also set to make her acting debut. Confirming it, her father, producer Boney Kapoor told a leading daily: “I have the resources, but I would rather have someone else launch her because I am her father and one tends to get indulgent. You can’t afford to do that as a filmmaker and nor is it good for the actor. I would want Khushi to find her own footing. She will be launched by someone I respect and someone I feel secure and safe about."

Also read: Dia Mirza clarifies she didn’t marry Vaibhav Rekhi because she was pregnant, adds ‘this is the happiest news of my life’

In July last year, a video of Khushi landed on the internet, where she was heard speaking about her acting aspirations and her family's roots in the industry. It was from New York Film Academy, where she had enrolled last year. In the video, she could be heard saying: “Hi, I am Khushi Kapoor. My family is in the business but I have always just looked from afar. I would definitely love to work with my family at some point in the future. I would like to prove myself and prove my place before I jump into working with my family. There’s really no other way to go about it than to immerse yourself into it."

