Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Khushi Kapoor drops pictures from new photoshoot, Janhvi Kapoor says ‘Queeeeen can I cry’
bollywood

Khushi Kapoor drops pictures from new photoshoot, Janhvi Kapoor says ‘Queeeeen can I cry’

Khushi Kapoor’s new photos got compliments from many, including her elder sister Janhvi Kapoor, Navya Naveli Nanda and cousin Shanaya Kapoor. See here.
By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON JUL 10, 2021 08:12 AM IST
Khushi Kapoor shared pictures from a new photoshoot.

Khushi Kapoor took to Instagram to share two pictures from a new photoshoot of hers. She wore a beige crepe shirt with trousers, a pearl bracelet on her right wrist, hoop earrings and a minimalist gold necklace.

The first image was a close-up shot of Khushi Kapoor, in which she gazed intensely at the camera. In the second, she posed with her face slightly tilted to the side and eyes shut. She captioned her post with a bunch of emojis.

While Khushi limited the comments on her post, she got compliments from many of her friends and family members. Her elder sister Janhvi Kapoor commented, “Queeeeen can I cry!!!!!!” Her best friend Aaliyah Kashyap wrote, “how are u like this bro,” along with three heart-eyes emojis.

Khushi’s uncle Sanjay Kapoor called her ‘lovely’, while her aunt Maheep Kapoor said, “Beautiful Khushi.” Her cousin, Sanjay and Maheep’s daughter Shanaya Kapoor, wrote, “Wooooooowoooooo.” Navya Naveli Nanda’s comment read, “Oh okayyyyyy.”

Like her mother Sridevi and elder sister Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi aspires to become an actor and has been studying at the New York Film Academy (NYFA). In her ‘student spotlight’ video from NYFA, she said that she wants to ‘prove’ herself before she works with her family. Her father Boney Kapoor is a producer.

Khushi featured in a ‘Quarantine Tape’ made by her friend Pearl Malik last year. The clip was a montage of her pictures and videos over the years. In a voiceover, she talked about how it is ‘rewarding’ to have people already show love towards her, even though she has ‘not even done anything to deserve it yet’. However, she also said that she has been criticised from a very young age, and how it took a toll on her.

Also see: Kareena Kapoor wants to sleep over at Saif Ali Khan’s home in old cola ad, Preity Zinta-Fardeen Khan feature too

“People still s**t on me. I’m kind of shy and awkward. Obviously, sometimes, the hate gets to you, especially being so young. I just want people to know I am a real person. I didn’t really know how to handle it, so my self-esteem issues and insecurities stem from that. As a child, it affected the way I saw my parents. I didn’t look like my mom and I didn’t look like my sister, so sometimes, people would point that out and make fun of me. I wasn’t the healthiest about it at some point and it affected the way I would eat and the way I would dress,” she said. She added that she has now learnt to be comfortable in ‘(her) own skin’.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
khushi kapoor janhvi kapoor

Related Stories

bollywood

Khushi Kapoor wants to 'dump him' in red-hot shoot; Aaliyah Kashyap, Navya Naveli Nanda 'speechless'

PUBLISHED ON JUL 05, 2021 05:02 PM IST
bollywood

Khushi Kapoor reveals Aaliyah Kashyap wants to marry at 26, Shane Gregoire says 'Ranbir La Poor' is her celeb crush

PUBLISHED ON JUL 04, 2021 12:38 PM IST
TRENDING NEWS

Tweeple are relating hard to this post about eating idli too quickly

Mama duck plays hide and seek with ducklings. Video is too cute to miss

Can you count the tigers in these photos tweeted by IAS officer?

‘You shall not wag’: Kitten vigorously tries to stop doggo’s tail wagging. Watch
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Prices
Zika virus
Covid vaccine
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP