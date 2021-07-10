Khushi Kapoor drops pictures from new photoshoot, Janhvi Kapoor says ‘Queeeeen can I cry’

Khushi Kapoor took to Instagram to share two pictures from a new photoshoot of hers. She wore a beige crepe shirt with trousers, a pearl bracelet on her right wrist, hoop earrings and a minimalist gold necklace.

The first image was a close-up shot of Khushi Kapoor, in which she gazed intensely at the camera. In the second, she posed with her face slightly tilted to the side and eyes shut. She captioned her post with a bunch of emojis.

While Khushi limited the comments on her post, she got compliments from many of her friends and family members. Her elder sister Janhvi Kapoor commented, “Queeeeen can I cry!!!!!!” Her best friend Aaliyah Kashyap wrote, “how are u like this bro,” along with three heart-eyes emojis.

Khushi’s uncle Sanjay Kapoor called her ‘lovely’, while her aunt Maheep Kapoor said, “Beautiful Khushi.” Her cousin, Sanjay and Maheep’s daughter Shanaya Kapoor, wrote, “Wooooooowoooooo.” Navya Naveli Nanda’s comment read, “Oh okayyyyyy.”

Like her mother Sridevi and elder sister Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi aspires to become an actor and has been studying at the New York Film Academy (NYFA). In her ‘student spotlight’ video from NYFA, she said that she wants to ‘prove’ herself before she works with her family. Her father Boney Kapoor is a producer.

Khushi featured in a ‘Quarantine Tape’ made by her friend Pearl Malik last year. The clip was a montage of her pictures and videos over the years. In a voiceover, she talked about how it is ‘rewarding’ to have people already show love towards her, even though she has ‘not even done anything to deserve it yet’. However, she also said that she has been criticised from a very young age, and how it took a toll on her.

“People still s**t on me. I’m kind of shy and awkward. Obviously, sometimes, the hate gets to you, especially being so young. I just want people to know I am a real person. I didn’t really know how to handle it, so my self-esteem issues and insecurities stem from that. As a child, it affected the way I saw my parents. I didn’t look like my mom and I didn’t look like my sister, so sometimes, people would point that out and make fun of me. I wasn’t the healthiest about it at some point and it affected the way I would eat and the way I would dress,” she said. She added that she has now learnt to be comfortable in ‘(her) own skin’.