Khushi Kapoor 'love you sometimes' to Janhvi Kapoor, actor wants her sister's attention

Khushi Kapoor, daughter of producer Boney Kapoor and late actor Sridevi, on Thursday shared a throwback picture with her elder sister Janhvi Kapoor. Taking to Instagram, Khushi dropped the photo in which the sister duo posed smiling for the camera.

In the picture, Janhvi Kapoor is seen wearing a bluish-purple shirt as she wore minimal makeup and kept her hair loose. Khushi Kapoor sported a black off-shoulder top as she too kept her hair loose.

The image was taken against a picturesque background with the blue sky and sea as they had their meal. Sharing the photo, Khushi wrote, "Love u sometimes." Reacting to the post, Janhvi wrote, "Oh wow can u come here and give me attention then."

Taking to the comments section, their cousin actor Sonam Kapoor wrote, "Beautiful girls." Actor Siddhanth Kapoor wrote, "Beautiful picture." Eshaa Amiin said, "So pretty u girls @janhvikapoor @khushi05k." Designer Manish Malhotra dropped a bunch of emojis.

Khushi recently returned to India and has been seen bonding with her sister, over the last several weeks. The sisters were seen cycling a few times on the streets while they requested the paparazzi to maintain distance.

Khushi too aspires to become an actor, like her mother and elder sister. She has been pursuing her higher studies in acting in the US at the New York Film Academy (NYFA). Khushi's ‘student spotlight’ video from NYFA surfaced online in 2020.

In the clip, shared widely online by fan clubs, she had said, “I would definitely love to work with my family at some point in the future. I would like to prove myself and prove my place before I jump into working with my family. There’s really no other way to go about it than to immerse yourself into it.”