Khushi Kapoor plays with her hair, Navya Naveli Nanda showers her with purple love. See pics

Khushi Kapoor kicked off the week by sharing a few candid pictures of herself on Instagram. The 20-year-old, who is the daughter of producer Boney Kapoor and late actor Sridevi, took to the social media platform to share pictures in which she was dressed in a traditional purple salwar kameez.

In the first picture, Khushi played with a strand of hair while her attention was elsewhere. In the second, she appeared to be fixing her outfit. Khushi shared the pictures with a purple heart emoji and tagged the clothing label.

The picture received love from many, including Navya Naveli Nanda. The granddaughter of Amitabh Bachchan dropped a purple heart emoji. Khushi's aunt, Maheep Kapoor also followed suit by dropping a bunch of purple heart emojis. Her friends also called her the 'prettiest'.

Khushi recently made headlines after reports claimed she was making her acting debut with Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan and Amitabh's grandson Agastya Nanda. It was rumoured that the trio would be starring in an adaptation of the Archie comics produced by Zoya Akhtar for Netflix.

However, Boney Kapoor told a leading daily that he was unaware of such developments. "I don’t know anything about this. I don’t know what you are talking about," he said. Boney had previously confirmed that Khushi, like his older daughter Janhvi Kapoor, would be pursuing acting but said that he wouldn't launch her.

Also read: Arjun Kapoor's sister Anshula and half-sister Khushi couldn't stop laughing Antara Marwah’s baby shower, see pics

Khushi is currently pursuing her higher studies in New York. She began an acting course at New York Film Academy in 2019. She has been in India since earlier this summer and has often been spotted with her family members. Last week, Khushi joined half-siblings Arjun Kapoor and Anshula Kapoor at Rhea Kapoor's wedding, post-wedding bash and also attended Antara Motiwala Marwah's baby shower.