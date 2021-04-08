Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Khushi Kapoor posts 'happy' photos from the US, but sister Janhvi Kapoor is 'sad'
Khushi Kapoor posts 'happy' photos from the US, but sister Janhvi Kapoor is 'sad'

Khushi Kapoor dropped few new pictures from the US and revealed her state of mind. Her sister Janhvi Kapoor reacted.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON APR 08, 2021 04:57 PM IST
Khushi Kapoor is currently in the US.

Producer Boney Kapoor's younger daughter Khushi Kapoor is having a gala time in the US. She posted a fresh lot of pictures but it appears her sister Janhvi is jealous.

Sharing them, Khushi wrote: "Happy". In response, Janhvi wrote "sad" in the comments box. The pictures show Khushi rowing in a lake. In another, she takes a stroll in the wilderness.

Ever since she left for the US in March, Khushi has been sharing regular updates on social media. On one occasion, she shared a lot of pictures, giving a glimpse of the skyline of a US city. She didn't specify the city's name. Another time, she posted a picture from New York.

When Anushka said discussion about her relationship made her 'uncomfortable'

Kareena misses her friends, shares pic: 'Cocktails with the gang... when?'

Ashish R Shukla: Every film set is getting infected, some are disclosing, some are not

Gauahar asks girls not to devalue themselves in love, Zaid calls her 'perfect'

Janhvi had visited Khushi for a short holiday. She was first in Los Angeles and later in New York.

Check out Janhvi Kapoor's response to her sister's latest pictures.

Khushi is all set to make her acting debut in Bollywood. Speaking to a leading daily, her producer dad Boney had said: “I have the resources, but I would rather have someone else launch her because I am her father and one tends to get indulgent. You can’t afford to do that as a filmmaker and nor is it good for the actor. I would want Khushi to find her own footing. She will be launched by someone I respect and someone I feel secure and safe about."

Also read: Kangana Ranaut says she's got secret calls from Akshay Kumar and others, praising Thalaivi; slams 'movie mafia terror'

In a viral video from last year, Khushi had spoken about her family legacy. She had said, “Hi, I am Khushi Kapoor. My family is in the business but I have always just looked from afar. I would definitely love to work with my family at some point in the future. I would like to prove myself and prove my place before I jump into working with my family. There’s really no other way to go about it than to immerse yourself into it."

The video was from the New York Film Academy, where she had enrolled last year.

