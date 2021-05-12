Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Khushi Kapoor reacts after Aaliyah Kashyap says she's happiest with boyfriend Shane Gregoire
bollywood

Khushi Kapoor reacts after Aaliyah Kashyap says she's happiest with boyfriend Shane Gregoire

Aaliyah Kashyap shared a new picture with her boyfriend Shane Gregoire. Khushi Kapoor took to the comments section and reacted.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAY 12, 2021 07:16 PM IST
Aaliyah Kashyap shares a new pic with boyfriend Shane Gregoire.

Khushi Kapoor has dropped an adorable comment on Aaliyah Kashyap's latest picture featuring her boyfriend Shane Gregoire. On Wednesday, Aaliyah took to Instagram and shared a picture of the couple from a date night.

In the picture, Aaliyah was seen wearing a black dress while Shane dressed in casual clothes. Aaliyah shared the picture with the caption, "happiest with you." Khushi took to the comments section and wrote, "And me <3". Responding to her comment, Aaliyah said, "ofc" with a ring emoji.

Aaliyah's fans also took to the comments and showered the couple with love. "Goalsssssss," a fan commented. "So lovely," another said. "GAHHH THE TATTOOS ️," a third fan said, referring to her body tattoos. A fourth fan said, "you guys look so perfect."

Aaliyah, who is a student in the United States, and Khushi were seen bonding earlier this year when the latter visited Aaliyah in Los Angeles. The duo shared a few pictures from their reunion. Aaliyah has also jokingly referred to Khushi as her wife.

Back in April, Aaliyah revealed she was inundated with messages asking if she and Shane have broken up. In the comments of a vlog in April, a fan asked, "Did you and Shane break up??Don’t really see you guys together anymore." Aaliyah wrote back, "No we didn’t!! He’s just been traveling a lot so i don’t see him as often as i used to and when i do i prefer not filming it so we can actually spend time together :)) i’ll post something with him soon though!" She also said that she was 'pinning' the response "because it’s all i’ve been asked for the past 2 weeks."

Also Read: Salman Khan says he cannot behave like Chulbul Pandey at home: 'My dad would hit me, my mom would slap me'

In February, Aaliyah also opened up about her relationship with Shane in a vlog. "Shane and I don’t really argue or anything. If something does come up, we just talk about it. Like, we have a conversation about it and then move on. I think that is the best way to deal with disagreements in a relationship, just to communicate, instead of fighting, screaming and arguing with each other," she said.

Khushi Kapoor has dropped an adorable comment on Aaliyah Kashyap's latest picture featuring her boyfriend Shane Gregoire. On Wednesday, Aaliyah took to Instagram and shared a picture of the couple from a date night.

In the picture, Aaliyah was seen wearing a black dress while Shane dressed in casual clothes. Aaliyah shared the picture with the caption, "happiest with you." Khushi took to the comments section and wrote, "And me <3". Responding to her comment, Aaliyah said, "ofc" with a ring emoji.

Aaliyah's fans also took to the comments and showered the couple with love. "Goalsssssss," a fan commented. "So lovely," another said. "GAHHH THE TATTOOS ️," a third fan said, referring to her body tattoos. A fourth fan said, "you guys look so perfect."

Aaliyah, who is a student in the United States, and Khushi were seen bonding earlier this year when the latter visited Aaliyah in Los Angeles. The duo shared a few pictures from their reunion. Aaliyah has also jokingly referred to Khushi as her wife.

Back in April, Aaliyah revealed she was inundated with messages asking if she and Shane have broken up. In the comments of a vlog in April, a fan asked, "Did you and Shane break up??Don’t really see you guys together anymore." Aaliyah wrote back, "No we didn’t!! He’s just been traveling a lot so i don’t see him as often as i used to and when i do i prefer not filming it so we can actually spend time together :)) i’ll post something with him soon though!" She also said that she was 'pinning' the response "because it’s all i’ve been asked for the past 2 weeks."

Also Read: Salman Khan says he cannot behave like Chulbul Pandey at home: 'My dad would hit me, my mom would slap me'

In February, Aaliyah also opened up about her relationship with Shane in a vlog. "Shane and I don’t really argue or anything. If something does come up, we just talk about it. Like, we have a conversation about it and then move on. I think that is the best way to deal with disagreements in a relationship, just to communicate, instead of fighting, screaming and arguing with each other," she said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
aaliyah kashyap khushi kapoor

Related Stories

bollywood

Anurag Kashyap’s daughter Aaliyah says she was in the hospital for severe panic attacks: ‘Felt like I was going to die’

PUBLISHED ON APR 24, 2021 03:04 PM IST
bollywood

Anurag Kashyap's daughter Aaliyah addresses rumours about breakup, says 'It's all I've been asked for past two weeks'

PUBLISHED ON APR 04, 2021 02:16 PM IST
TRENDING NEWS

Watch: Elephant’s cricket skills impress former England skipper Michael Vaughan

Man finds ‘human baby-sized’ frog in Solomon Islands

Sanchez the alligator enjoys ride by gazing out of window. Watch

Nothing to see here, just an adorable bunny getting some Vitamin C
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Coronavirus Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Covid Vaccine
Covaxin
Happy Eid ul Fitr 2021
Eid ul Fitr 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP