Khushi Kapoor reacts after Aaliyah Kashyap says she's happiest with boyfriend Shane Gregoire

Khushi Kapoor has dropped an adorable comment on Aaliyah Kashyap's latest picture featuring her boyfriend Shane Gregoire. On Wednesday, Aaliyah took to Instagram and shared a picture of the couple from a date night.

In the picture, Aaliyah was seen wearing a black dress while Shane dressed in casual clothes. Aaliyah shared the picture with the caption, "happiest with you." Khushi took to the comments section and wrote, "And me <3". Responding to her comment, Aaliyah said, "ofc" with a ring emoji.

Aaliyah's fans also took to the comments and showered the couple with love. "Goalsssssss," a fan commented. "So lovely," another said. "GAHHH THE TATTOOS ️," a third fan said, referring to her body tattoos. A fourth fan said, "you guys look so perfect."

Aaliyah, who is a student in the United States, and Khushi were seen bonding earlier this year when the latter visited Aaliyah in Los Angeles. The duo shared a few pictures from their reunion. Aaliyah has also jokingly referred to Khushi as her wife.

Back in April, Aaliyah revealed she was inundated with messages asking if she and Shane have broken up. In the comments of a vlog in April, a fan asked, "Did you and Shane break up??Don’t really see you guys together anymore." Aaliyah wrote back, "No we didn’t!! He’s just been traveling a lot so i don’t see him as often as i used to and when i do i prefer not filming it so we can actually spend time together :)) i’ll post something with him soon though!" She also said that she was 'pinning' the response "because it’s all i’ve been asked for the past 2 weeks."

In February, Aaliyah also opened up about her relationship with Shane in a vlog. "Shane and I don’t really argue or anything. If something does come up, we just talk about it. Like, we have a conversation about it and then move on. I think that is the best way to deal with disagreements in a relationship, just to communicate, instead of fighting, screaming and arguing with each other," she said.