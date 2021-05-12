Salman Khan says he cannot behave like Chulbul Pandey at home: 'My dad would hit me, my mom would slap me'

Salman Khan has delivered some flamboyant performances in the past, Dabangg's Chulbul Pandey being among the popular ones. However, he feels that he cannot replicate the characteristics of these roles in real life for his parents might beat him up.

The actor, who will soon appear in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, opened up about playing relatable characters in a recent interview. He said, in his growing-up years, he would walk out of the theatre wanting to be like the hero he just watched. Noting that he's impressed with the character, he feels he cannot take home all the characteristics of his recently-essayed roles.

"I still feel that when I see a film, I want to be like that person. I get very impressed by the goods and deeds that happen in the movies by the main leads," he said, as reported by Bollywood Hungama. "I get very impressed by that so I try to take that back home. Even the films that I do, apart from that action. For example, Dabangg is a character. I can’t take that character back home. Radhe is a character, I can’t take back that character. I can’t walk around in front of my parents like Chulbul Pandey. My dad would hit me, my mom would slap me and my brothers and sisters would be embarrassed of me. So, I am at home as a son and as a brother," he added.

Salman first played the role of Chulbul Pandey in 2010. He reprised the role for two more movies in the franchise, the most recent one being Dabangg 3 which released in 2019.

Salman also said that he doesn't take home the romance either. "I don’t take the flirting and the lovestory back home with the heroines, nor do I take all the action, beating up 50-60 people, chopper sequences. I don't have that in me. That’s a self obsessed or egoistic person. I know what my capacity is, I know how much I can do and I know how much the stunt double can do. I don’t take that back home but I take a bit of the goodness back," Salman said.

Also Read: Salman Khan says drugs angle in Radhe was shot before NCB probe into Bollywood: ‘It has been a problem for a long time’

Salman plays the titular role in Radhe. The actor reunites with his Bharat co-star Disha Patani in the movie. Directed by Prabhudeva, Radhe also stars Randeep Hooda and Jackie Shroff. The movie will release on May 13, on the occasion of Eid.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON