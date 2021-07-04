Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Khushi Kapoor reveals Aaliyah Kashyap wants to marry at 26, Shane Gregoire says 'Ranbir La Poor' is her celeb crush

Anurag Kashyap's daughter Aaliyah Kashyap recently shared a video in which Shane Gregoire and Khushi Kapoor competed against each other to see who knows her better.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JUL 04, 2021 12:38 PM IST
Aaliyah Kashyap with boyfriend Shane Gregoire and Khushi Kapoor in a new vlog.

In a new YouTube vlog, Aaliyah Kashyap pitted her boyfriend Shane Gregoire against her best friend Khushi Kapoor in a game of 'Who knows Aaliyah better?' In the video shared over the weekend, Aaliyah asked Shane and Khushi a few personal questions about herself to see who would guess the most correct answers.

Shane Gregoire is currently in India, spending time with Aaliyah Kashyap and her parents, Anurag Kashyap and Aarti Bajaj. Aaliyah has been sharing videos and posts to reveal how they've been spending time together in Mumbai. Khushi Kapoor, too, is in Mumbai during her break from college. Aaliyah and Khushi are currently pursuing their higher studies in the US.

In the lastest video, Aaliyah asked questions regarding her favourite Hollywood filmmaker, her favourite Hollywood and Bollywood movies, her favourite ice-cream flavour and the name of her first dog. During the course of the video, Aaliyah also asked the duo if they knew the age at which she hopes to get married. Khushi guessed the age 26, scoring a point. Aaliyah then asked the duo to list down her celebrity crushes.

Khushi Kapoor listed all of Aaliyah Kashyap's crushes rightly - Logan Lerman, Liam Payne, Ranveer Singh and Timothée Chalamet. Meanwhile, Shane Gregoire listed "Timothy Shalamay, Rhithik Rohan, Ranbir La poor, Ranger Singh and Ryan Gosing." The list left Aaliyah and Khushi in splits while Shane defended himself, saying that it wasn't a Spelling Bee competition.

Find out who won the competition in the video below:

Also read: After Aamir Khan-Kiran Rao’s divorce news, Pooja Bhatt says ‘relationships are not made/un-made on paper’

Shane and Aaliyah have been spending time together at director Anurag Kashyap's home. The couple celebrated their first anniversary in Karjat and shared glimpses on social media. They have also been spotted spending time with their friends in the city. Shane and Aaliyah were recently seen joining Jaaved Jaaferi's children Alaviaa Jaaferi and Meezaan for a dinner gathering.

