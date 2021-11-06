Khushi Kapoor's birthday bash: Janhvi Kapoor poses with rumoured ex Akshat Rajan, Ahan Shetty joins the sisters

Khushi Kapoor celebrated her 21st birthday on Friday with a roof-top party in Mumbai. The birthday bash was attended by her sister, actor Janhvi Kapoor and a few of their close friends. Suniel Shetty's son Ahan Shetty, Anurag Kashyap's daughter Aaliyah Kashyap and Bhumi Pednekar were all invited.

For her bash, Khushi Kapoor dressed in two similar corset-style slip dresses in different shades. She was spotted making her way to the party, wearing a dark chocolate brown corset dress but changed into a pink version of the outfit at the party. Meanwhile, Janhvi Kapoor opted for a bubble-gum pink bodycon.

In the pictures from the party, Khushi posed with her sister Janhvi and the actor's rumoured ex-boyfriend Akshat Rajan. Janhvi and Akshat also posed solo for the camera. The Kapoor sisters then joined Bhumi Pednekar and Ahan Shetty to pose for a few pictures.

Bhumi and Janhvi posed for a selfie at the party. Whereas Ahan attended the party with his girlfriend Tania Shroff. Ahan is set to make his acting debut in December with Tadap.

Ahan Shetty, Bhumi Pednekar and Janhvi Kapoor at Khushi Kapoor's birthday bash.

Aaliyah Kashyap also shared pictures with the birthday girl from the bash. Aaliyah was joined by her boyfriend Shane Gregoire.

Khushi kicked off her birthday at Anil Kapoor's home where she and other Kapoor family members had gathered for a Diwali party. Videos and pictures from the gathering revealed Khushi cutting a chocolate cake at midnight.

The 21-year-old was showered with birthday wishes from friends and family. Janhvi shared a picture from the birthday party on Instagram and wrote, “Happy Birthday to my whole entire life...” Khushi's half-brother, actor Arjun Kapoor shared a picture with Khushi from the Diwali party and wrote, “Happy birthday @khushi05k !!! @janhvikapoor spoilt this birthday pic of yours by frowning... I hope this year she stops stealing your clothes to cover up for this fiasco photoshoot...”

Like her late mother, Sridevi and sister Janhvi, Khushi, too, intends on pursuing a career in acting. While her father Boney Kapoor has confirmed she would be heading to Bollywood, he said he wouldn't be launching her.