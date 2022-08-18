Inside Khushi Kapoor's US vacation with concerts and beach days that gave Janhvi Kapoor FOMO. See pics

Khushi Kapoor shared pictures and videos of herself from her US holiday on Thursday. Khushi, who will soon be making her acting debut, visited beautiful locations during her trip and gave a glimpse of her outings with friends at the beach, and even a concert. (Also read:Khushi Kapoor shares behind-the-scene selfies of her stunning makeup; Suhana Khan says ‘wow’)

In one of her pictures, Khushi is seen posing with a friend under a clear blue sky. In another picture, she posed for a selfie wearing a white top with pink sunglasses. She also posted a video of a concert she went for on her trip.

She captioned her post with glimpses of her time in California, “Caliiiii (palm tree emoji).” Her sister, actor Janhvi Kapoor commented, “Excuse me (cry emoji)”. Their cousin Shanaya Kapoor, who will also be making her Bollywood debut soon, wrote, “What are you?”

The younger daughter of the late actor Sridevi and Boney Kapoor, Khushi will be making her acting debut alongside Suhana Khan, daughter of actor Shah Rukh Khan and interior designer-film producer Gauri Khan. Their upcoming Netflix film, The Archies, will also mark the debut of Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson and Shweta Bachchan’s son Agastya Nanda. Shooting for the film began in April and the first look was released on May 14.

The Netflix film is the Indian adaptation of the iconic comic The Archies. It is a coming-of-age story that will introduce the teenagers of Riverdale to a new generation in India. Set in the 1960s, The Archies is a musical and is slated for a 2023 release.

Actor Janhvi Kapoor had recently spoken about Khushi's debut project and how she 'wanted this so badly'. Reacting to the teaser of Khushi’s first project, she had said in a post in May, “Khushi, I can’t wait for the world to see how beautiful you are inside and out. Can’t wait to see you shine. I love you and I wish I was with you to give you 10292028 hugs and kisses."

