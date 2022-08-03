Khushi Kapoor shares behind-the-scene selfies of her stunning makeup; Suhana Khan says ‘wow’

Khushi Kapoor dropped her new selfies via an Instagram post on Sunday. Khushi, who was recently spotted at the Good Luck Jerry special screening in Mumbai with her sister, actor Janhvi Kapoor, and father, film producer Boney Kapoor, shared a glimpse of her latest look featuring dramatic eye makeup. From Suhana Khan, her co-star in The Archies, to her cousin, Shanaya Kapoor, who will also be making her acting debut soon, many reacted to Khushi’s behind-the-scenes photos. Read more: Janhvi Kapoor attends Good Luck Jerry screening with Khushi Kapoor and Boney Kapoor

The younger daughter of the late actor Sridevi and Boney Kapoor, Khushi will be making her acting debut alongside Suhana, daughter of actor Shah Rukh Khan and interior designer-film producer Gauri Khan. Their upcoming Netflix film, The Archies, will also mark the debut of Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson and Shweta Bachchan’s son Agastya Nanda.

Khushi Kapoor shared a series of mirror selfies on Instagram.

Sharing her mirror selfies, Khushi wrote in the caption, “In between changes (ghost emoji).” She is dressed in a shiny blue and green outfit. But what really stole the show in her latest photos was Khushi’s glam eye makeup – thick black eyeliner and heavy eyelashes. Her hair appeared to be wet as she tied a small part with hairclips. While fans flooded Khushi’s Instagram post with fire emojis, her friends also left comments; Shanaya dropped red heart emojis. Meanwhile, Suhana Khan wrote, “Wowwowww (heart eye emoji)”.

Khushi, Suhana and Agastya will reportedly essay the role of frenemy-duo, Betty Cooper and Veronica Lodge, and Archie Andrews, respectively, in Zoya Akhtar’s Netflix adaption of the popular international comics, Archies. They recently completed a shooting schedule in Ooty. The Archies also stars Vedang Raina, Dot, Mihir Ahuja, and Yuvraj Menda.

In May, Zoya Akhtar had shared a poster of the film and a first look teaser featuring the ensemble cast dressed in striking 1960s’ attire. The film will premiere on Netflix next year. Sharing the teaser on social media, Zoya wrote, “Ain't nothing like old school. Grab your gang 'cause the Archies are coming soon on @netflix_in (sic).”

