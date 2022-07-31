Janhvi Kapoor attends Good Luck Jerry screening with Khushi Kapoor and Boney Kapoor in matching white outfits. See pics

Janhvi Kapoor’s Good Luck Jerry released on Disney+ Hotstar on Friday. The movie is the Hindi remake of Nayanthara’s Tamil film Kolamaavu Kokila. On Saturday, Janhvi was spotted at a private screening of her latest film in Mumbai. At the event, the actor was joined by her father, film producer Boney Kapoor, and her sister, Khushi Kapoor, who will soon be making her acting debut in the Netflix film, The Archies, directed by Zoya Akhtar. Read more: Janhvi Kapoor hides from police in Good Luck Jerry song Paracetamol

For their appearance at the Good Luck Jerry screening, the family wore matching white outfits. Janhvi was seen in a white bodycon dress, while Khushi Kapoor wore a white blouse with a pair of white pants. Boney was spotted wearing a white kurta. The trio posed for photographers at the red carpet event that was also attended by fashion designer Manish Malhotra, veteran actor Shabana Azmi and filmmaker Aanand L Rai.

Janhvi Kapoor, Boney Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor all wore white at Good Luck Jerry screening.

Janhvi also posted a series of photos from the Good Luck Jerry screening on Instagram Stories. In a recent interview, the actor had spoken about her role in the film and how she prepared for it. She said it was fun to visit various places during her training sessions with her dialect coach Ganesh. In Good Luck Jerry, Janhvi plays Jaya Kumari aka Jerry, a girl from Bihar, who lands in Punjab and gets dragged into a drug smuggling racket.

Janhvi told Dainik Bhaskar, “We went to different places for the dialect training sessions. The people of Bihar are real fun and their way of talking has a certain sweetness to it. Their songs are also fun. That song Lagavelu Jab Lipstick Hilela Aara District is an amazing song. Our dialect coach Ganesh sir would make us practice the song everyday.”

Her upcoming movies include Mr. And Mrs. Mahi with actor Rajkummar Rao and Nitesh Tiwari’s Bawaal with actor Varun Dhawan. Janhvi recently shared a long note on Instagram thanking director Nitesh Tiwari and producer Sajid Nadiadwala for making her part of Bawaal and creating a wholesome world around her. She also thanked co-star Varun in her post ‘for always looking out’ for her. Apart from these projects, Janhvi also has Mili, which is backed by her father Boney. The film will also star actors Manoj Pahwa and Sunny Kaushal.

