Kiara Advani asks paparazzi ‘kya kar rahe ho' as they push 'senior citizens' to click her pics

Actor Kiara Advani got angry at the paparazzi after they didn't pay attention to some elderly people while clicking her pictures. Kiara attended the screening of India's Oscar entry, Chhello Show in Mumbai's Juhu on Thursday. In a video shared by a paparazzo account on Instagram, Kiara smiled as she exited the lift. (Also Read | Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani arrive together at Ashvini Yardi's bash. See pics)

The paparazzi stationed near the stairs asked her to pose for pictures and walk slowly. Speaking to them, Kiara said, "Aap log dekho na. Aap dekho. Yaha dekho (Please look here)." Addressing a few people, Kiara added, "Please go ahead. I’m so sorry."

As she walked down the stairs she said, "Aap log dekho na kaun kaun hai. Senior citizens hai aur aap aese karrahe ho? Aaramse. Kya kar rahe ho aap log (See who all are here. There are senior citizens and you are doing like this. Careful. What are you guys doing)?"

Kiara's fans lauded her gesture. A person said, "Such a caring girl." For the event, Kiara wore a green and yellow outfit and heels. She also carried a sling bag.

Recently, Kiara was seen with her rumoured boyfriend-actor Sidharth Malhotra at producer Ashvini Yardi's birthday party in Mumbai. During one of the episodes of Koffee with Karan 7, Kiara said that Sidharth is "more than a close friend" to her. She also revealed that it was not on the sets of their film Shershaah that they met for the first time. She added that they had met much before they started doing the film together, after the wrap-up party of her Netflix project Lust Stories.

Fans will see Kiara in her upcoming film Satyaprem Ki Katha alongside Kartik Aaryan. Billed as a “soulful musical love saga”, the movie is directed by Sameer Vidwans. The movie is produced by Namah Productions and Sajid Nadiadwala’s banner Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment. Satyaprem Ki Katha is scheduled to be released theatrically on June 29, 2023. She also has Govinda Naam Mera in the pipeline. Apart from Kiara, the film also features Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar.

