Kiara Advani calls Sidharth Malhotra one of her ‘closest friends’ in Bollywood amid link-up rumours

Kiara Advani, who is rumoured to be dating her Shershaah co-star Sidharth Malhotra, called him ‘one of (her) closest friends’ in Bollywood. She also praised his work ethic, calling him an ‘extremely driven and focused’ actor.

Although Sidharth and Kiara have been linked together for over two years now, they maintain that they are just friends. However, her visits to his house and their New Year getaway in the Maldives continue to fuel link-up rumours. Although they did not post any pictures together from the island nation, they left from Mumbai and returned together.

In an interview with a leading daily, Kiara first talked about her professional relationship with Sidharth. “As a co-star, Sidharth is extremely driven and focused. He loves to prep a lot and does a lot of readings. That’s very similar to the way I like to work on a film. So, in that sense, we got along very well,” she said.

Kiara also gushed over Sidharth’s qualities as a friend. “As a friend, I’d say he is one of my closest friends in the industry. I think, even as a friend, he’s full of life and always fun to be around,” she said.

Also read: When Raj Kundra joked he runs multiple businesses as it is easier than dealing with Shilpa Shetty’s ‘nakhre’

Sidharth, during an appearance on Koffee With Karan in 2019, shut down speculation that he and Kiara were dating. “I don’t know, dude. The amount of rumours and hook-ups that I have had in the tabloids, I’m having lesser fun in real life, I think. I wish they were true. My life is not as colourful as what people read,” he said.

Currently, Sidharth and Kiara are gearing up for the release of Shershaah, which is their first film together. It is based on the life of Param Vir Chakra awardee and Kargil martyr Captain Vikram Batra. The film will be out on Amazon Prime Video on August 12.