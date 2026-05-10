Kiara Advani cries while talking about postpartum struggles after welcoming baby girl: ‘It’s such an identity shift’

Actor Kiara Advani got emotional while opening up about motherhood and her postpartum journey for the first time in public. The actor, who welcomed a baby girl with husband Sidharth Malhotra last year, broke down in tears as she reflected on the life-changing phase.

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani took to Instagram in July last year to share the happy news of their baby girl’s arrival.

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Calling motherhood a massive “identity shift”, Kiara revealed that she gave herself six months to adapt, learn new things, and unlearn many old habits while navigating her new reality as a mother.

Kiara breaks down in tears

Recently, Kiara appeared on Raj Shamani’s latest podcast episode, where she opened up about her struggles with postpartum after welcoming her baby girl with husband Sidharth Malhotra.

Kiara said, “Nobody talks about postpartum, and it should be spoken about more… It (motherhood) is such an identity shift. It is such a new world, and in that moment, it is difficult for the woman going through it to give herself grace. It takes time. It has taken me six months… In the past six months, I have just told myself: Just give yourself grace.”

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{{^usCountry}} “Because you are doing so much for everyone else that you forget about the relationship that you need to have with yourself. The things you need to tell yourself. For me, my whole life, I have been so other-centric that what's changed since my baby was born is that I finally found time to nurture that relationship that I need to have with myself. And it is probably the best thing that I have done for myself. After 34 years, I have learnt to set boundaries. I have learnt not to do critical conversations with myself, because sometimes you are over-critical about everything that you are doing. I have learnt not to focus on fear. I had to teach myself all of these things in these six months,” Kiara added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Because you are doing so much for everyone else that you forget about the relationship that you need to have with yourself. The things you need to tell yourself. For me, my whole life, I have been so other-centric that what's changed since my baby was born is that I finally found time to nurture that relationship that I need to have with myself. And it is probably the best thing that I have done for myself. After 34 years, I have learnt to set boundaries. I have learnt not to do critical conversations with myself, because sometimes you are over-critical about everything that you are doing. I have learnt not to focus on fear. I had to teach myself all of these things in these six months,” Kiara added. {{/usCountry}}

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During the podcast, Kiara mentioned that “everything in you as a person, as a personality, everything changes” after motherhood.

Last year in July, Sidharth and Kiara took to Instagram to share the happy news of their baby girl’s arrival. Their message read, “Our hearts are full and our world forever changed. We are blessed with a baby girl. – Kiara & Sidharth.” Following the announcement, the couple requested photographers to avoid taking pictures of their newborn. Later in the year, Kiara and Sidharth took to Instagram to reveal the name of their newborn daughter: Saraayah Malhotra. The couple got married in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan, in 2023. In 2021, they starred together in the war film Shershaah.

What’s next for Kiara

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At the moment, Kiara is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups. Directed by Geetu Mohandas, the film stars Yash in a double role, alongside Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, Rukmini Vasanth, Tara Sutaria, and Akshaye Oberoi. The period gangster drama is one of the most anticipated films as it marks Yash's return to the big screen after KGF 2 in 2022.

The film is jointly produced by Venkat K. Narayana and Yash under their respective banners, KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations. It has been shot simultaneously in Kannada and English. The film was supposed to be released on June 4, but it has been pushed.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sugandha Rawal ...Read More Sugandha Rawal has been writing about entertainment and lifestyle for over 13 years, and if there's one thing that's kept her going, it's a genuine love for storytelling. She completed her graduation in Journalism from the University of Delhi and went on to earn her Master of Media from IP University. Beginning her career in the fast-paced environment of news wire reporting, she learned the art of accuracy, speed, and storytelling under pressure. She later expanded her horizons in print journalism, where she honed her feature-writing skills and developed a keen eye for detail and narrative depth. These days, she's firmly rooted in digital journalism, adapting and evolving with a media landscape that never sits still. Over the years, Sugandha has covered everything from Bollywood and celebrity culture to wellness trends and lifestyle shifts. She enjoys spotting the drama behind headlines, the emotion behind interviews, and the details that others might miss. When she is not chasing the latest entertainment update or lifestyle trend, you will find her observing the cultural shifts that shape the stories we consume every day. Read Less

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