Kiara Advani gives adorable sneak peek of daughter Saraayah as she shows her picture in magazine. Watch

Kiara Advani is a new mom and recently revealed the name of her and husband Sidharth Malhotra's baby daughter, Saraayah. She also featured in a new interview for Vogue, where she opened up about motherhood. Now, the actor has given the first-ever sneak peek of Saraayah via her Instagram Stories. The actor was seen cutely asking her daughter to see the magazine in which her picture was present. Kiara Advani took a video where she showed daughter Saraayah her recent Vogue magazine cover.

Kiara's sweet video with Saraayah

Kiara shared the video on her Instagram Stories on Monday evening, where her voice was heard as she playfully interacted with Saraayah inside the room. “You want to read mama's magazine? Okay, let's see where is mama!” Kiara then breezed through the magazine pages as Saraayah lay down outside the frame. Just as her picture appeared, her little fingers could be seen for a few seconds, as well as her cute voice. "This is! Who is that? Mama?

“Me and my mini enjoying our Monday magazine read,” she wrote in the caption.

Kiara and Sidharth welcomed their first child on July 15, 2025, at Reliance Hospital in Mumbai. The pair kept the early days of parenthood private, only sharing their daughter’s name with fans later in November, calling their baby girl “our princess” and “our divine blessing” in a joint Instagram post. Since then, Kiara has shared glimpses of family life and holiday moments.

Kiara's upcoming work

Kiara is also gearing up for the release of Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups, an eagerly anticipated film directed by Geetu Mohandas and headlined by Yash. Slated to hit theatres on 19 March 2026, the movie was shot simultaneously in Kannada and English, with dubbed versions planned in multiple Indian languages. The ensemble cast includes Kiara as Nadia, alongside Nayanthara as Ganga, Huma Qureshi as Elizabeth, Tara Sutaria, Rukmini Vasanth, Akshay Oberoi, and Sudev Nair, among others.