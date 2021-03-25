Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Kiara Advani drops by rumoured boyfriend Sidharth Malhotra's home, fans gush over ‘bhai-bhabhi’
bollywood

Kiara Advani drops by rumoured boyfriend Sidharth Malhotra's home, fans gush over ‘bhai-bhabhi’

Kiara Advani dropped by at Sidharth Malhotra's house on Thursday morning. The two are rumoured to be in a relationship.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 25, 2021 01:58 PM IST
Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are rumoured to be in a relationship.

Kiara Advani was spotted by the paparazzi on Thursday morning as she paid a visit to her rumoured boyfriend, Sidharth Malhotra. She was seen dressed casually, in a beige sleeveless top and matching flowy pants. She also wore a black face mask for protection amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Fans took to the comments section of a paparazzo’s Instagram post to shower love on Sidharth and Kiara. “They look so good together,” one wrote. “Bhai-bhabhi,” another commented, along with heart and heart-eyes emojis. “Waiting for the blockbuster #Shershaah,” a third wrote.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

R Madhavan tests Covid-19 positive after Aamir Khan, shares hilarious post

Janhvi posts her candid pic, Khushi's playful moment as duo enjoy time together

Neetu gets emotional on Rishi Kapoor's 11th month prayer meet, shares old video

Step inside Priyanka's stunning New York restaurant serving tequila gol gappas

During an earlier appearance on Koffee With Karan, Sidharth denied being in a relationship with Kiara, adding that he was happy about working with her. The two will be seen together in Shershaah, the biopic of Kargil War hero Captain Vikram Batra. The film is set to release in July this year.

“I don't know, dude. The amount of rumours and hook-ups that I have had in the tabloids, I'm having lesser fun in real life, I think. I wish they were true. My life is not as colourful as what people read,” he said.

Also read | After Aamir Khan, R Madhavan tests Covid-19 positive; shares hilarious 3 Idiots post: 'One place we don’t want Raju in'

According to reports, it was Karan Johar, who played Cupid. The filmmaker, who directed Kiara in Netflix’s Lust Stories, wanted to know whether she was Sidharth’s ‘lust story’. “Not as yet. Not lust story. I think she is lovely, and we are going to work together in the future,” Sidharth said.

In January, Sidharth and Kiara were clicked on a lunch date together. A few days later, she was seen with a surprised look on her face, as the paparazzi captured her outside his home.

Earlier this year, Kiara opened up about her most recent date. “Last time I went on a date was… It was sometime this year. And it’s been only two months for this year, so you do the math,” she told Filmfare. However, she did not name Sidharth.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
sidharth malhotra kiara advani

Related Stories

bollywood

Kiara Advani says she is taking her own pictures in Maldives as fans speculate romantic vacation with Sidharth Malhotra

UPDATED ON JAN 02, 2021 08:00 PM IST
bollywood

Kiara Advani asked what she’d write in Sidharth Malhotra’s Tinder bio, her witty answer leaves co-stars Aditya Seal, Mallika Dua impressed

UPDATED ON DEC 02, 2020 05:37 PM IST
TRENDING TOPICS
Covid-19 cases in India
West Bengal Election 2021
IPL 2021
Horoscope Today
Priyanka Chopra
TISSNET Result 2021
Rafale Fighter Jets
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP