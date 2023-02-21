Kiara Advani holds Sidharth Malhotra's hand; couple poses for selfie with fan as they return to Mumbai. Watch

Actor-couple Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra were spotted at the airport on Tuesday as they returned to Mumbai. Several videos and pictures of the couple walking out of the airport were shared online. For the travel, Kiara Advani wore a white top, matching pants, and heels. She also wore a headband and had a golden designer waist bag. Sidharth opted for a lavender T-shirt, white pants, and sneakers. Both of them wore dark sunglasses. (Also Read | Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani's reworked Shershaah song Ranjha from wedding out on YouTube)

In a clip, shared by a paparazzo account on Instagram, a fan asked for a selfie with the couple. While Sidharth flashed the thumbs-up sign, Kiara smiled for the picture. For a brief moment, Kiara held Sidharth's hand while he later had his arm around her. The couple also looked at each other and smiled as the paparazzi clicked their pictures.

Sidharth and Kiara tied the knot on February 7 at Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer. They hosted two receptions--in Delhi and then in Mumbai. Celebrities including Kareena Kapoor, Kajol, Karan Johar, Alia Bhatt, Gauri Khan, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Vicky Kaushal, and Abhishek Bachchan attended the wedding reception on February 12. Amongst the celebs, Captain Vikram Batra's family too joined the celebration.

Kiara and Sidharth fell in love with each other during the shoot of their film Shershaah (2021). In the film, Sidharth stars in dual roles as Vikram and his twin brother Vishal, while Kiara plays the role of his girlfriend Dimple Cheema.

On Valentine's day, Sidharth and Kiara shared new pictures from their pre-wedding festivities. In the photos, Kiara dressed in a sliver-coloured lehenga and teamed it up with a mustard-coloured dupatta. Sidharth opted for a yellow kurta-pyjama with an embroidered shawl around his neck. They wrote in the caption, "Pyaar ka rang chada hai (Colours of love)..."

Hours after their wedding, the duo shared pictures on their Instagram giving a glimpse of the celebrations. They captioned the post, "Ab humari permanent booking hogayi hai (Now our permanent booking is done) We seek your blessings and love on our journey ahead." Karan Johar, Manish Malhotra, Shahid Kapoor, Juhi Chawla, and Mira Rajput Kapoor were among the celebrities present at the wedding.

