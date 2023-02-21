Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani's reworked Shershaah song Ranjha from wedding out on YouTube; fans call it 'best gift'

The reworked version of Ranjha, which was played at the wedding of Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani on February 7, is now available on YouTube. The lyrics and composition of the 2021 Shershaah song were altered to fit the couple's ceremony. Kiara had grooved to the song as she walked down the aisle towards Sidharth. They married at the Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan. (Also read: Shershaah's Ranjha song was rewritten for Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra's wedding. Here's how the new track goes)

The introduction to the reworked video on the channel states, "From the moment they were reel-life lovebirds on Shershaah, Kiara Advani and Siddharth Malhotra redefined chemistry. From that to making Ranjha their wedding song, the couple has surpassed couple goals and truly showed what “Ranjha” stands for. Presenting the official extended version of the audio – Ranjha (Sid x Kiara Version), composed by Jasleen Royal; The Wedding Filmer; Kingshuk Chakravarty and Mayank Choudhary. The track is written by Anvita Dutt and Shraddha Sehgal and sung by Prerna Arora and Ashwani Basoya."

Fans of the film and the couple were happy to have this special version out to listen. "This will be played at every Indian wedding now," a fan shared. Another YouTube user wrote, "I am happy that you guys are sharing it with us and obviously making this song in a happy version. May God bless Sid & Kiara with joy, happiness and togetherness of each other’s."

Another fan shared, "Thanks for sharing this version of my fave song very beautiful couple (pink heart emojis)." Yet another fan added, "Seriously. WOW (red heart and heart eyes emojis) best gift for their fans."

Ranjha was originally written by Anvita Dutt and composed by Jasleen Royal. The lyrics were rewritten for the couple by Shraddha Sehgal and the song was sung by Prerna Arora and Ashwani Basoya.

Sidharth and Kiara first worked together on Shershaah, which was the biopic of army officer Vikram Batra who was killed in the Kargil War. While Sidharth played the late army hero, Kiara played his fiancée Dimple. The couple never confirmed that they were dating ahead of their wedding, but they had been in a relationship for a while.

