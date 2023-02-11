Shershaah's Ranjha song was rewritten for Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra's wedding. Here's how the new track goes

Actor-couple Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra shared a video from their wedding ceremony recently. Kiara Advani danced on the aisle while she walked towards Sidharth, who stood on the stage. The song Ranjha played in the background as the bridal entry track. Now, it has been revealed that the song was specially rewritten for their wedding day. (Also Read | Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra hold hands as they arrive in Mumbai after wedding, distribute sweet boxes to paparazzi)

The song Ranjha is from Shershaah, Sidharth and Kiara's first movie together. The Wedding Filmer, who documented Sidharth and Kiara's wedding, shared the video on Instagram recently. They also revealed that Kiara was keen about playing Ranjha as her wedding song.

Sharing the clip, The Wedding Filmer captioned it, “Very few humans are so generous with their love that they are willing to share it with the world. She wanted to walk towards Sidharth on Ranjha, which is their song. ‘But it’s a sad song!' I argued. ‘But it’s our song!' She maintained!”

It added, “So we rewrote the lyrics with respect to fit the situation we were in, and suddenly, everyone’s dreams came true!" Prerna Arora and Ashwani Basoya lent their voice to the song. The lyrics were penned by Shradha Sehgal.

On Saturday, The Wedding Filmer shared the lyrics of the song on their Instagram Stories. It goes, "Mangeyan Tere Toh Rabba, Rabba Mainu Tu Mileya/Jag Lagda Mehka Mehka, Mehka Gutshan Haa Khileya/Sunn Mahi, Sunve Ranjha/Aaja Munn Dar to Aajaa Tere Main Ghar Hai Jaana/Aaja Aaja/Ranjha Tere Jaye Sab Main Chhadeyan Sang Tere Main Taalaana Sunn Mahi/Sunve Ranjha/Aaja Aaja/Raanjhaa."

The Wedding Filmer shared the lyrics of the song on their Instagram Stories.

"O Mera Dholaa Ve Aaya, Dholaaa Mera Dhola Ve Aaya/Dholaaa x2/0 Rabba, Mann le Duawan Zindani Naal Guzaran/Hatha Di Ye Mehendi, Khushiya Naal Sajawan/Sunn Mahi, Sunve Ranjha/Aaja Hunn Darte Aajaa/Aaja Hunn Darte Aajaa Aaja Aaja," it added.

As per reports, Sidharth and Kiara fell in love with each other during the shooting of Shershaah (2021). They tied the knot on February 7 at Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan. For the ceremony, Kiara wore a pink lehenga and diamond jewellery. Sidharth opted for ivory sherwani and polki jewellery studded with extremely fine uncut diamonds for the perfect regal look.

After their grand wedding, Sidharth and Kiara headed to Delhi, where the couple hosted a reception for close friends and family members at The Leela Palace on February 9. They reached Mumbai on Saturday. As per ANI, the duo will host a grand wedding reception for their industry friends and family on February 12.

