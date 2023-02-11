Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra hold hands as they arrive in Mumbai after wedding, distribute sweet boxes to paparazzi

Actor couple Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra posed for the paparazzi on Saturday after arriving in Mumbai. In a video shared by a paparazzi on Instagram, the couple held hands, smiled, and posed for the camera. Sidharth Malhotra also had his arm around Kiara in the clip. As they talked and laughed, a smiling Sidharth folded his hands at Kiara, who was left in splits. (Also Read | Sidharth Malhotra wears casual, Kiara Advani opts for ethnic as they fly out of Delhi ahead of Mumbai reception.)

After posing for the paparazzi, Kiara and Sidharth distributed sweet boxes. The pink boxes had a small note and were tied with a golden ribbon. In the video, Kiara wore a yellow and white suit and heels. She also wore her mangalsutra (a black neckpiece worn by Hindu women) and wedding ring. Sidharth was dressed in a white kurta, pyjama, and matching shoes. He also opted for dark sunglasses.

Earlier in the day, Kiara and Sidharth were spotted at the Delhi airport, leaving for Mumbai. On February 7, the two actors tied the knot at Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan. After that, they arrived in Delhi and held a reception for their close friends and family members at The Leela Palace on February 9.

As per news agency ANI, the couple's second reception is set to take place at Mumbai's St Regis Hotel on February 12. The function will begin from 8.30 pm onwards. Several celebrities Juhi Chawla, Anil Kapoor, Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Karan Johar, Shahid Kapoor, Parineeti Chopra, Varun Dhawan, and Manish Malhotra among others are likely to attend the function as per the report.

Hours after their wedding, Sidharth and Kiara announced the news on their Instagram. They wrote, "Ab humari permanent booking hogayi hai (Now our permanent booking has been done). We seek your blessings and love on our journey ahead." They tied the knot after dating for a couple of years. However, they always remained tight-lipped about their relationship. The two apparently fell in love during the shoot of their film Shershaah (2021).

Sidharth was last seen in the action thriller film Mission Majnu opposite Rashmika Mandanna. He has several projects in the pipeline including his web series debut Indian Police Force. Helmed by Rohit Shetty, the series also stars Vivek Oberoi and Shilpa Shetty in the lead roles. He also has producer Karan Johar's action film Yodha in the pipeline alongside Disha Patani.

Kiara will be seen in an upcoming musical saga film Satyaprem Ki Katha opposite actor Kartik Aaryan.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON