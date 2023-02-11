Sidharth Malhotra wears casual, Kiara Advani opts for ethnic as they fly out of Delhi ahead of Mumbai reception. Watch

The newlywed couple, actors Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra on Saturday flew out of Delhi for Mumbai, days after their wedding. Taking to Instagram, a paparazzo posted a video of the couple outside the Delhi airport. Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara tied the knot in the presence of friends and family on February 7 at the Suryagarh Palace in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer. (Also Read | Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra keep it minimal at Delhi reception)

For the travel, Kiara wore a yellow suit and mojris. Sidharth opted for a printed white sweatshirt, black pants, and white sneakers. He also sported dark sunglasses. While Kiara looked behind her searching for Sidharth, the actor was seen talking to a person. As per reports, Sidharth and Kiara will hold a second reception on February 12 that would see the presence of Bollywood celebrities.

After tying the knot at Suryagarh Palace. Sidharth and Kiara headed to Delhi. They hosted a reception for their close friends and family members at The Leela Palace on February 9. For the occasion, Kiara wore a white suit with a fuchsia pink dupatta and pink chooda. Sidharth opted for a casual look by wearing a red T-shirt and blue jeans.

Sidharth and Kiara tied the knot after dating for a couple of years. However, they always remained tight-lipped about their relationship. The two apparently fell in love during the shoot of their film Shershaah, which was released in 2021. Announcing the news of their wedding to their fans, the duo took to Instagram and wrote, "Ab humari permanent booking hogayi hai (Now our permanent booking has been done). We seek your blessings and love on our journey ahead."

On Friday, Kiara dropped an adorable video from their varmala ceremony. The clip began with Kiara walking towards her groom. She danced while walking to the stage where Sidharth stood. Sidharth jokingly looked at his watch, as if he was asking her to hurry up. As Kiara finally walked up to him, the couple hugged and exchanged garlands. The couple sealed the varmala ceremony with a perfect kiss.

As per news agency ANI, the couple's second reception is set to take place at Mumbai's St Regis Hotel. The function will begin from 8.30 pm onwards. Many Bollywood stars and industrialists are expected to attend the reception. Karan Johar, Shahid Kapoor, Manish Malhotra, Shah Rukh Khan, Varun Dhawan, Akshay Kumar, Parineeti Chopra, Juhi Chawla, Anil Kapoor, Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh among others are likely to mark their presence at the function as per the report.

