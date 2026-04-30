Kiara Advani jams on Baby Shark during vacay with Sidharth Malhotra and daughter Sarayaah; internet loving her ‘mom era’
On Wednesday, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani took to Instagram Story to share a glimpse from their vacation with their baby girl.
Actors Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra are soaking up some sun in the Maldives, accompanied by their baby girl, Saraayah – and fans can’t get enough of their picture-perfect family getaway. A candid video from the vacation shows Kiara playfully jamming to the ever-popular Baby Shark track, a moment that has left everyone gushing over her mom era.
Sidharth, Kiara enjoy time off in the Maldives
On Wednesday, Sidharth and Kiara took to Instagram to share a glimpse from their vacation.
In one of her Instagram stories, Kiara gave a glimpse of their scenic seaplane ride to the resort, while another showcased a tempting spread of croissants and desserts awaiting them. But what truly stole attention was a blink-and-miss moment in the background—Sidharth playfully spending time with his baby girl. Though her face wasn’t visible, the candid snippet was enough to melt the hearts of many fans.
Another image captured the couple unwinding on their balcony, the sea stretching out before them as they soaked in a sunset. In a separate glimpse, a pair of tiny kids’ sunglasses appeared.
However, the most adorable moment came in the form of a video showing Kiara singing the Baby Shark song, perfectly syncing with the rhythm of a chef preparing a live meal for them.
Sidharth could be heard chuckling behind the camera as he recorded the candid moment. “Amazing… What talent,” Sidharth is heard saying in the video.{{/usCountry}}
Sidharth could be heard chuckling behind the camera as he recorded the candid moment. “Amazing… What talent,” Sidharth is heard saying in the video.{{/usCountry}}
The sneak peek into their family getaway has left fans gushing. One wrote, “THE HAPPINESS,” with another sharing, “Kiara in full mama mode”.{{/usCountry}}
The sneak peek into their family getaway has left fans gushing. One wrote, “THE HAPPINESS,” with another sharing, “Kiara in full mama mode”.{{/usCountry}}
One fan wrote, “Her mom era <3”, with one writing, “I’m assuming all mama’s out there can relate… Am I right? @kiaraaliaadvani.”
Meanwhile, Sidharth hinted that they are in the Maldives to shoot for a collab. He shared a behind-the-scenes image on his Instagram account with his wife. The duo was seen posing with their backs to the camera. Sidharth kept things classic in a white shirt paired with blue jeans, while Kiara brought in a pop of colour with a striped pink shirt and crisp white trousers.
Although her face was not clearly visible in the image, fans are completely convinced it is her. "Guess who I'm shooting with," Sidharth teased in the caption.
Last year in July, Sidharth and Kiara took to Instagram to share the happy news of their baby girl’s arrival. Their message read, “Our hearts are full and our world forever changed. We are blessed with a baby girl. – Kiara & Sidharth.” Following the announcement, the couple requested photographers to avoid taking pictures of their newborn. Later in the year, Kiara and Sidharth took to Instagram to reveal the name of their newborn daughter: Saraayah Malhotra.
The couple got married in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan, in 2023. In 2021, they starred together in the war film Shershaah.
What’s next for Kiara, Sidharth
On the work front, Kiara is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups. Directed by Geetu Mohandas, the film stars Yash in a double role, alongside Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, Rukmini Vasanth, Tara Sutaria and Akshaye Oberoi. The period gangster drama is one of the most anticipated films as it marks Yash's return to the big screen after KGF 2 in 2022.
The film is jointly produced by Venkat K. Narayana and Yash under their respective banners, KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations. It has been shot simultaneously in Kannada and English. The film was supposed to be released on June 4, but it has been pushed.
Sidharth is busy with the film VVAN - Force of the Forrest, which is touted to be a folk thriller.
Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.