Kiara Advani jams on Baby Shark during vacay with Sidharth Malhotra and daughter Sarayaah; internet loving her ‘mom era’

Actors Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra are soaking up some sun in the Maldives, accompanied by their baby girl, Saraayah – and fans can’t get enough of their picture-perfect family getaway. A candid video from the vacation shows Kiara playfully jamming to the ever-popular Baby Shark track, a moment that has left everyone gushing over her mom era.

Sidharth, Kiara enjoy time off in the Maldives

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani took to Instagram in July last year to share the happy news of their baby girl’s arrival.

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On Wednesday, Sidharth and Kiara took to Instagram to share a glimpse from their vacation.

In one of her Instagram stories, Kiara gave a glimpse of their scenic seaplane ride to the resort, while another showcased a tempting spread of croissants and desserts awaiting them. But what truly stole attention was a blink-and-miss moment in the background—Sidharth playfully spending time with his baby girl. Though her face wasn’t visible, the candid snippet was enough to melt the hearts of many fans.

Another image captured the couple unwinding on their balcony, the sea stretching out before them as they soaked in a sunset. In a separate glimpse, a pair of tiny kids’ sunglasses appeared.

However, the most adorable moment came in the form of a video showing Kiara singing the Baby Shark song, perfectly syncing with the rhythm of a chef preparing a live meal for them.

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{{^usCountry}} Sidharth could be heard chuckling behind the camera as he recorded the candid moment. “Amazing… What talent,” Sidharth is heard saying in the video. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Sidharth could be heard chuckling behind the camera as he recorded the candid moment. “Amazing… What talent,” Sidharth is heard saying in the video. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The sneak peek into their family getaway has left fans gushing. One wrote, “THE HAPPINESS,” with another sharing, “Kiara in full mama mode”. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The sneak peek into their family getaway has left fans gushing. One wrote, “THE HAPPINESS,” with another sharing, “Kiara in full mama mode”. {{/usCountry}}

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One fan wrote, “Her mom era <3”, with one writing, “I’m assuming all mama’s out there can relate… Am I right? @kiaraaliaadvani.”

Meanwhile, Sidharth hinted that they are in the Maldives to shoot for a collab. He shared a behind-the-scenes image on his Instagram account with his wife. The duo was seen posing with their backs to the camera. Sidharth kept things classic in a white shirt paired with blue jeans, while Kiara brought in a pop of colour with a striped pink shirt and crisp white trousers.

Although her face was not clearly visible in the image, fans are completely convinced it is her. "Guess who I'm shooting with," Sidharth teased in the caption.

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Last year in July, Sidharth and Kiara took to Instagram to share the happy news of their baby girl’s arrival. Their message read, “Our hearts are full and our world forever changed. We are blessed with a baby girl. – Kiara & Sidharth.” Following the announcement, the couple requested photographers to avoid taking pictures of their newborn. Later in the year, Kiara and Sidharth took to Instagram to reveal the name of their newborn daughter: Saraayah Malhotra.

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The couple got married in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan, in 2023. In 2021, they starred together in the war film Shershaah.

What’s next for Kiara, Sidharth

On the work front, Kiara is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups. Directed by Geetu Mohandas, the film stars Yash in a double role, alongside Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, Rukmini Vasanth, Tara Sutaria and Akshaye Oberoi. The period gangster drama is one of the most anticipated films as it marks Yash's return to the big screen after KGF 2 in 2022.

The film is jointly produced by Venkat K. Narayana and Yash under their respective banners, KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations. It has been shot simultaneously in Kannada and English. The film was supposed to be released on June 4, but it has been pushed.

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Sidharth is busy with the film VVAN - Force of the Forrest, which is touted to be a folk thriller.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sugandha Rawal ...Read More Sugandha Rawal has been writing about entertainment and lifestyle for over 13 years, and if there's one thing that's kept her going, it's a genuine love for storytelling. She completed her graduation in Journalism from the University of Delhi and went on to earn her Master of Media from IP University. Beginning her career in the fast-paced environment of news wire reporting, she learned the art of accuracy, speed, and storytelling under pressure. She later expanded her horizons in print journalism, where she honed her feature-writing skills and developed a keen eye for detail and narrative depth. These days, she's firmly rooted in digital journalism, adapting and evolving with a media landscape that never sits still. Over the years, Sugandha has covered everything from Bollywood and celebrity culture to wellness trends and lifestyle shifts. She enjoys spotting the drama behind headlines, the emotion behind interviews, and the details that others might miss. When she is not chasing the latest entertainment update or lifestyle trend, you will find her observing the cultural shifts that shape the stories we consume every day. Read Less

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