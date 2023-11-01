Kiara Advani to Parineeti Chopra: Bollywood celebs who will celebrate their first Karwa Chauth this year

The auspicious festival of Karwa Chauth is right around the corner, and here are a few Bollywood celebrities who will be celebrating for the first time this year. (Also read: Ananya Panday's 25th birthday celebrations in Maldives were all things romantic, fans say ‘credit goes to night manager’)

Wedding pictures of Parineeti Chopra, Kiara Advani and Athiya Shetty.

Parineeti Chopra: One of the most talked about weddings of 2023, Parineeti and Raghav Chadha had an intimate destination wedding in Udaipur which took place on September 24 at The Leela Palace. Only close friends and family members were present to witness the union. They had their engagement on May 13 at Raghav's house in New Delhi. Parineeti had shared her official wedding pictures online and written, “From the very first chat at the breakfast table, our hearts knew. Been waiting for this day for a long time. So blessed to finally be Mr and Mrs! Couldn’t have lived without each other. Our forever begins now.”

Kiara Advani: Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra tied the knot in February 7 in a private wedding ceremony at the Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer with only family members and close industry friends in attendance. Kiara and Sidharth shared their first wedding pics with the caption, “Ab humari permanent booking hogayi hai (we are permanently booked now)”. We seek your blessings and love on our journey ahead."

Swara Bhasker: Actor Swara Bhasker had a court marriage with politician Fahad Ahmad on February 16. They hosted a wedding reception in Delhi. They had another wedding reception in March, hosted by Fahad's family. Swara decked up in a stunning lehenga by a Pakistani designer.

Athiya Shetty: Actor Athiya Shetty and cricketer KL Rahul tied the knot on January 23 at Suniel Shetty's Khandala farmhouse. The bride and groom announced their wedding on Instagram. They wrote, “In your light, I learn how to love…Today, with our most loved ones, we got married in the home that’s given us immense joy and serenity. With a heart full of gratitude and love, we seek your blessings on this journey of togetherness.”

Sreejita De: Bigg Boss alumna Sreejita De tied the knot with Michael Blohm-Pape in his home country Germany. She took to Instagram to share the beautiful photos from her white wedding with boyfriend Michael Blohm-Pape which was officiated in a stunning chapel. Sharing the photos Sreejita wrote, “Today we celebrate the beginning of forever, hand in hand.”

Masaba Gupta: Fashion designer-actor Masaba Gupta took her fans and followers by surprise on January 27 as she announced her wedding with actor Satyadeep Misra. Masaba wrote in her post, “Married my ocean of calm, this morning. Here’s to many many lifetimes of love, peace, stability & most importantly laughter. And thanks for letting me pick the caption - this is gonna be great!”

Maanvi Gagroo: Actor Maanvi Gagroo married actor Kumar Varun on February 23. Maanvi opted for a red embroidered saree with a matching veil for the wedding ceremony. Sharing the photos, Maanvi and Varun wrote on Instagram, “In the presence of our close friends and family, today, on this palindrome-ish date, of 23~02~2023, we made it official, in every way. You’ve loved and supported us in our individual journeys, please continue to bless us in our journey together. Happy #2323 #KGotVi.”

Karan Deol: Karan Deol, the elder son of Sunny Deol, tied the knot with Drisha Acharya earlier this year in June 18, as per Hindu customs at Taj Lands End. Karan posted a bunch of photos from the wedding day, he captioned the post, "Grateful for the abundant blessings and the support of our cherished family, with hearts overflowing, we express gratitude and gratefulness (red heart and folded hands emojis)."

Sonnalli Seygall: Pyaar Ka Punchnama actor Sonnalli Seygall tied the knot with Ashesh L Sajnani at a Gurdwara in Santa Cruz West on June 7. In her first interview after marriage, she told Hindustan Times, “My friends being there for my wedding made it so special. So many of them were busy promoting [projects] or working, yet they made it a point to be there for not just the wedding, but also the pre-wedding festivities. We didn’t have much time to prepare, as we decided to on the date in May and had just a month. We needed all the help and our friends stepped up and took responsibilities to help us out.”

Alanna Panday: Ananya Panday's cousin, Alanna got married to Ivor McCray on March 16 in Mumbai. Alanna Panday is the daughter of Chunky Panday's brother Chikki Panday and wife Deanne Panday. "Yesterday was a fairy tale, I love you more than anything in the world, Ivor McCray, can’t wait to start a family with you (heart and infinity emoji)," she wrote in the caption of the Instagram post where she shared her official wedding photos.

