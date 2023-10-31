Ananya Panday's 25th birthday celebrations in Maldives were all things romantic, fans say ‘credit goes to night manager’

Ananya Panday celebrated her 25th birthday at a Maldives resort on Monday. At the end of the day, the actor took to Instagram to share a bunch of pictures from the celebrations. She slipped into a colourful maxi dress, had scrumptious food, watched a movie at an open theatre over the ocean, and enjoyed some live music. She had flown to Maldives with Aditya Roy Kapur. Also read: Inside Ananya Panday's 25th birthday with friends and filmy cake, pancakes for breakfast in Maldives. See pics Pictures from Ananya Panday's birthday celebrations.

Sharing the pictures, Ananya wrote, "25!!!!! (face holding back tears emojis) Filled with so much gratitude and food and sunshine, thank you thank you thank youuuuuuuuuuuuu for all the love and good vibes (partying face emoji) also I saw three rainbows the day before my birthday and I feel like it’s a sign (sun and rainbow emojis and fingers crossed emojis)."

The pictures from the night hint at a romantic dinner as they show her sitting at a table with some exotic dishes in front of her and posing by the sea under the night sky. There is also a video from the day which shows her in a pink one-shoulder outfit, enjoying live music as some men play dhol around her. There are also glimpses of a big projector screen on the edge of the deck with a movie playing on it, a picture of a rainbow clicked from a plane and a look at the seaside pool and cot at her place of stay.

Some of her colleagues and friends also wished her in reaction to the post. Sussanne Khan wrote, “happy birthday to my darling girl god surround yourself with with the brightest people and the happiest smiles.” Ranveer Singh wrote, “Stay Blessed!” with several heart emojis and a nazar amulet. Ananya's BFF Navya Nanda reacted to her post with a heart emoji. Actor Lisa Haydon wrote, “So cute and so hot ! Happy Birthday.” Farah Khan also said, “Happy birthday baby.. have the best year ever.”

Some of her fans also teased her about Aditya Roy Kapur in the comments section. A fan wrote, “Credit goes to night manager.” Another wrote, “Aditya Roy Kapoor is the camera man.”

Ananya was last seen opposite Ayushmann Khurrana in Dream Girl 2. She will next be seen in Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, a web show titled Call Me Bae and two more movies.

