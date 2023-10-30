Inside Ananya Panday's 25th birthday with friends and filmy cake, pancakes for breakfast in Maldives. See pics

Actor Ananya Panday has given a glimpse inside her 25th birthday. Taking to her Instagram Stories, the actor posted as well as re-shared a string of videos and pictures as she celebrated the occasion in Maldives. (Also Read | When Ananya Panday wanted to do Dil Chahta Hai girls version with Suhana Khan and Shanaya Kapoor) Ananya Panday shared posts on Instagram.

Ananya's birthday party

Ananya re-shared her friend Orhan Awatramani's post featuring the duo. For the occasion, Ananya wore a blue dress and heels. Orhan shared the picture with the caption, "F is for Friends who do stuff together! U is for You & me! N is for Nothing can come between us!" In another photo, the duo posed with their friend. Sharing it, Ananya wrote, "O.G."

Ananya also re-shared a video posted by Orhan in which she cut her birthday cake. The two-tier cake was decorated with her pictures. In the clip, Ananya smiled as she cut the cake and smiled. She also fed a piece of cake to her friend.

Ananya's birthday morning in Maldives

The next clip featured a video from a deck in the Maldives. Though Ananya wasn't seen in the clip, she gave a quick peek at her surroundings--a deck, a pool and the ocean. She wrote, “The perfect birthday morning (Red heart emoji).”

The last photo was a glimpse of Ananya's breakfast as she celebrated her birthday. A plate with pancakes and strawberries was seen on the deck. "Happy Birthday" was written with chocolate sauce on the plate.

Suhana, Shanaya wish Ananya

Earlier, Ananya's close friends Suhana Khan and Shanaya Kapoor took to their respective social media handles and dropped adorable pictures with her. Suhana shared a photo of herself with Ananya. She wrote, "Happpy Birthday to my bestieee (white heart emoji)." "Love you forever and ever," she added in another story, a picture of Suhana with Ananya and her sister Rysa Panday. In the image, the trio ate sushi.

The third image showed Suhana, Ananya and Shanaya twinning in black. Shanaya posted a selfie with Ananya to wish her on her birthday. "Happy Birthday soul sisteerrr!!!" she wrote. In the next post, Shanaya uploaded an adorable childhood video of herself and Ananya with a caption that read, "Love you."

Ananya's films

Ananya made her Bollywood debut with Student of the Year 2 in 2019. The film also starred Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria. Ananya has also featured in Pati Patni Aur Woh, Khaali Peeli, Gehraiyaan, Liger and Dream Girl 2. Fans will see her with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav in Kho Gaye Hum Kahan. She also has Prime Video's web show Call Me Bae in the pipeline.

