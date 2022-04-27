Kiara Advani poses with Jay Bhanushali's daughter Tara, says she watches her videos when she feels low. See pics

Jay Bhanushali is currently a host on dance reality show, DID Li'l Masters season 5. He was recently accompanied to the sets by his two-year-old daughter Tara Bhanushali, who mingled with judge Sonali Bendre as well as guest of the day – Kiara Advani. Tara is a baby influencer and even Kiara watches her videos, as claimed by the actor. Also read: Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 trailer: Kiara Advani is the new Manjulika, Kartik Aaryan is too afraid to deal with her. Watch

A paparazzo account shared two pictures from the show shoot on Instagram and claimed that Kiara is a big fan of Tara and told her Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 co-star Kartik Aaryan that whenever she feels low, she likes to watch Tara’s videos. The first picture showed Kiara in a silver dress, clicking a selfie with Tara who was sitting on her lap. Tara looks cute in a white t-shirt and pink skirt with her hair tied in two ponytails on each side. Another picture showed Sonali in a red attire, holding Tara in her arms and planting a kiss on her cheek.

Many fans reacted to the pics in awe. A fan wrote, “Awwwww so cute.” Another commented, “She is a super kid and reason of smile for millions.” A fan confirmed, “It must be true as Kiara also liked her father's post once, Jay's post.” One more fan said, “Keep shining Tara.”

Tara has more than 256000 followers on Instagram. Her account is handled by her parents, Jay and Mahhi Bhanushali.

Kiara and Kartik had visited the sets of DID Li'l Masters for the promotion of their upcoming film, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. The trailer for the film released on Tuesday. It also stars Tabu, Rajpal Yadav and Sanjay Mishra.

Tara had recently attended Baba Siddique's bash with her parents Jay and Mahhi. Salman Khan, who was among the guests, was seen playing with her. She was also spotted in the arms of host Baba Siddique. Tara wore a white and golden sharara for the party, complete with a mangtika.

Sharing a video from the party, Jay wrote on his Instagram page, "Some of the priceless moments my daughter @tarajaymahhi will cherish all her life...@beingsalmankhan @mahhivij @babasiddiqueofficial.”

