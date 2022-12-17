Kiara Advani is all smiles as she reviews Sidharth Malhotra's Mission Majnu trailer. he reacts

Actor Kiara Advani was all smiles as she reviewed actor Sidharth Malhotra’s upcoming film Mission Majnu's trailer. She took to Instagram and showed her excitement for the movie. The film is set to release on January 20, 2023, directly on Netflix. Kiara's rumoured boyfriend Sidharth reacted to her message. The film is directed by Shantanu Bagchi. The film also stars Rashmika Mandanna. (Also read: Janhvi Kapoor is all smiles as she reviews Nayanthara's Connect trailer: 'Can't wait for this', Vignesh Shivan reacts)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sidharth took to Instagram and shared Mission Majnu and wrote, "Iss Majnu ke kaam karne ka tarika alag hai (The style of working of this Majnu is different). Presenting the Official Teaser for MISSION MAJNU Only on Netflix, 20th Jan, 2023." Kiara Advani wrote, “Salute (red heart emoji).”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Reacting to the trailer, one of Sidharth's fans wrote, “This should be a theatrical release.” Another fan commented, “Our Shershaah is back.” Other fan wrote, “Goosebumps (fire emojis).” “So proud of you star (white heart emoji)”, added another person.

Taking to Instagram Stories, Kiara shared Sidharth's Mission Majnu post and wrote, “Outstanding (ok hand sign emoji). Looking forward (three fire emojis)." Sidharth re-shared Kiara's story on Instagram and wrote, “(Smiling face and red heart emoji) thanks Ki”

Kiara Advani shared message for Mission Majnu trailer and Sidharth Malhotra thanked her via Instagram Stories.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Mission Majnu is set during 1970s-which features Sidharth as an Indian intelligence agent, who leads a covert operation on Pakistani soil. The film also stars Kumud Mishra, Parmeet Sethi, Sharib Hashmi, Mir Sarwar and Zakir Hussain. Fans appreciated the trailer unveiled on Friday.

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara had worked together in Shershaah and have been rumoured to be dating ever since. While the actors themselves hadn’t made their relationship official, it was made official when filmmaker Karan Johar dropped the hint on his talk show Koffee With Karan, season 7 recently. Kiara said that Sidharth is "more than a close friend" to her. Kiara had also said, “Sid and I know each other from before we were cast in Shershaah” on Karan's show.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Kiara saw the release of her film, Govinda Mera Naam on December 16. The film also stars Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar in lead roles. It streamed on the OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar. She also has upcoming romantic drama film Satyaprem Ki Katha alongside Kartik Aaryan. It marks the second collaboration of Kartik and Kiara after their blockbuster hit horror comedy film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. Satyaprem Ki Katha is slated to hit the theatres on June 29, 2023. Sidharth was recently seen in Thank God alongside Ajay Devgn.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON