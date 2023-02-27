Kiara Advani recalls her reaction to seeing Sidharth Malhotra at wedding: I was emotional but jaise hi darwaze khule...

Kiara Advani has said that she was quite emotional before she walked the aisle at her recent wedding with Sidharth Malhotra. She added that the sight of her then husband-to-be made her rejoice the fact that she was marrying the love of her life. (Kiara Advani shares first post as she returns to work weeks after her wedding)

Bollywood actors Kiara and Sidharth married in a private ceremony earlier this month in Rajasthan. Kiara wore a pink Manish Malhotra lehenga, while Sidharth picked an ivory sherwani for their wedding. The actors have worked together in the film Shershah that was released in 2021 and told the story of late Kargil war hero and Param Vir Chakra-awardee Captain Vikram Batra.

Speaking at the recently held News18 Showsha Reel Awards Kiara said, “I was emotional (before walking down the aisle) lekin jaise hi darwaze khule, and I saw him, andar se I was like ‘yay, I am getting married.’ Aur wo feeling leke main aage chal gayi (I walked with that feeling). And of course, if you are marrying the love of your life, you will feel that way na (no)?"

After their wedding ceremony was held on February 7 at Jaisalmer's Suryagarh Palace, Sidharth and Kiara held a reception in Delhi. They also hosted another reception in Mumbai days later that saw Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karan Johar, Alia Bhatt, Gauri Khan, Kajol, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, and other celebrities in attendance.

According to reports, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani met for the first time at the wrap up party of the Netflix anthology Lust Stories that released in 2021. They are said to have fallen for each other while working for Shershah that came out in 2021. The couple never accepted not denied the relationship, though rumours about them dating have been around for a couple of years.

