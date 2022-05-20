Kiara Advani recalls her reaction when elderly woman walked up to her at a wedding

Actor Kiara Advani has opened up about her fan following and how she handles success in her career. In an interview, Kiara said that she found her 'first bout of fandom' after featuring in Kabir Singh. She recalled her reaction when her fans recognised her after she travelled without masks when the restriction on Covid-19 masks was lifted. She also spoke about an incident when an elderly woman came up to her at a wedding. (Also Read | Sidharth Malhotra reviews Kiara Advani’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2: 'Got laughter, thrill and entertainment')

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Kabir Singh (2019), a romantic drama, is written and directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. Apart from Kiara, the film also stars Shahid Kapoor, Adil Hussain, Nikita Dutta, Arjan Bajwa, Suresh Oberoi, Dolly Minhas, Suparna Marwah, Anurag Arora, Soham Majumdar, Kunal Thakur, Anusha Sampath, Amit Sharma and Kamini Kaushal.

In an interview with Puja Talwar, Kiara recalled, "In 2019, Kabir Singh released and that was the time for me when I had that first bout of fandom and all of that. Almost after a year, the pandemic happened and we were living in this masked generation where we could walk in and out of the airport and almost go incognito with that mask. Recently, when they lifted the ban first of all these two years during the pandemic I forgot about the euphoria of it. Recently, I took off the mask when we were coming here and that's when they realised they actually know me. I forgot about it."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

She also added, "Just the other day, I was at a wedding and this very sweet elderly lady came up to me and in my head, there were so many people who would come for pictures, and I was eating and I was like 'I'll have to put my plate down and oblige her with a photo'. She said, 'Hi. Listen, I don't want a photo or anything but I just want to tell you I loved you in this film' and she was just chatting. I loved it. I was like ‘now this is a moment I will savour.'"

Kiara's latest release is Anees Bazmee's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. The film also stars Kartik Aaryan and Tabu and is a sequel to Priyadarshan's popular 2007 film Bhool Bhulaiyaa. Kiara will be next seen in Jug Jugg Jeeyo. She also has Govinda Naam Mera with Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar in the pipeline.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON