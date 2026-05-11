Kiara Advani recalls questioning herself after being affected by social media chatter: ‘It is constantly negative’

Actor Kiara Advani has opened up about consciously maintaining distance from social media chatter. The actor was in conversation with Raj Shamani on his podcast when she candidly shared how she questioned herself for being affected by social media rumours and opinions. She concluded that self-validation is most important.

What Kiara said about social media

Kiara Advani will next be seen in Geetu Mohandas' gangster film, Toxic.

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During the chat, Kiara said: “Whenever I get time, if I am pumping or sitting… scrolling on my phone… oh my god, it is literally that one can spiral. Other than my algorithm, which is baby stuff, baaki sab is constantly negative. I was like okay I cannot go down this road. It is not good for me, so lock it out. Then it got me thinking why am I feeling these things? Why do certain things affect one more than they should? Does someone's opinion negate my truth? No. Who am I? What do I stand for? Am I this person?”

She went on to add, “It is important now to know who I am and not to let someone else's views or misleading narratives become my truth because it is not. The minute one realises that, it really does not bother you anymore. Someone may say this about you but that's their opinion and not a fact. There's a difference. I wish I could tell that to my 18-year-old self. Because in the formative years, there is so much chatter… social media came much later… it is so scary because your validation cannot come from social media. The most important thing is for you to know that self validation is most imporant than seeking it from someone else.”

Kiara slams rumours about Toxic

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{{^usCountry}} Just a few days ago, there were rumours that Kiara was uncomfortable with a romantic scene she had shot with Yash for Toxic. They also stated that industry insiders said that Kiara has asked Yash and Geetu to either shorten the scene or tone it down in the final cut. Taking to her Instagram Stories, she slammed the rumours, writing, “Absolute nonsense!” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Just a few days ago, there were rumours that Kiara was uncomfortable with a romantic scene she had shot with Yash for Toxic. They also stated that industry insiders said that Kiara has asked Yash and Geetu to either shorten the scene or tone it down in the final cut. Taking to her Instagram Stories, she slammed the rumours, writing, “Absolute nonsense!” {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Toxic is a Kannada-English film directed by Geetu Mohandas and produced by Venkat K Narayana and Yash under their respective banners, KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations. The film stars Yash in a dual role as Raaya and Ticket. Kiara plays Nadia in the film. Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria, and Rukmini Vasanth make up the rest of the cast. The film has been postponed twice, and a release date is yet to be announced. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Toxic is a Kannada-English film directed by Geetu Mohandas and produced by Venkat K Narayana and Yash under their respective banners, KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations. The film stars Yash in a dual role as Raaya and Ticket. Kiara plays Nadia in the film. Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria, and Rukmini Vasanth make up the rest of the cast. The film has been postponed twice, and a release date is yet to be announced. {{/usCountry}}

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Santanu Das ...Read More Santanu Das is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 5 years of experience, writing on films, pop culture and film festivals. He has a keen interest in writing about South Asian independent films and has covered several film festivals, including Sundance and CPH: Docx. He also brings a sharp perspective to the monthly column called The Fault in Our Stars, where he writes about a recent film/series and what stops the ‘good’ from becoming ‘great’. A gold medalist from Banaras Hindu University, Santanu completed his postgraduate studies in English from Jadavpur University. He is also a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic. When not watching films or speaking to celebrities, Santanu can be found reading a book. Some of his favourite films are Aparajito, Ponyo and The Double Life of Veronique. His favourite books include The Corrections, The God of Small Things and A Room of One's Own. Santanu continues to write passionately about films and celebrity culture. He brings a relatable, as well as critically informed, lens to entertainment and culture for a wide audience. Find him on LinkedIn: santanudasfilm Instagram: @santupecha Read Less

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