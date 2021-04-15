Kiara Advani responds to fan who requested 10-minute meeting: 'Dreams do come true'

A fan of actor Kiara Advani's on Thursday expressed her desire to meet her, saying that it would be her 'dream come true moment'. Kiara responded to the fan.

Taking to Twitter, she shared a picture and wrote, "It Wld be my idol @advani_kiara mam ,it wld be a dream come true moment for me. I regret she visited delhi many times during movie shoots and film promotions and i couldnt meet her .But next tym will surely try my best .Hope dream come true Crossed fingers.@advani_kiara mam wanna meet u."

Responding to her, the actor tweeted, "Dreams do come true Very very soon." The ecstatic fan further wrote, "Really Grateful and humbled by these words @advani_kiara mam.Your love means everything to me .And your words brought a big smile to my Face today .My day is made.And meeting u will b best day of my Life.Truly waiting."

Kiara often shares glimpses of her life with fans. A few days ago, she posted a throwback video on Instagram Stories, in which she aced a backflip in 2016. She clubbed the video with the Backflip track from Green Eggs and Ham and wrote, "Once upon a time in 2016". Interacting with her followers, she also held a poll asking, "Will I be able to do this again?"

The actor has finished the shooting for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and is gearing up for Shershaah, her first release of 2021, in which she stars opposite her rumoured boyfriend, Sidharth Malhotra. It is based on the life of Param Vir Chakra awardee and Kargil hero, Indian Army Captain Vikram Batra. Sidharth will play the protagonist and Kiara will be seen as his girlfriend Dimple Cheema.

In an interview with Filmfare, Kiara said about Sidharth, "Sid is someone I got to know really well through the shooting of Shershaah. He is someone who is intelligent when it comes to scripts and edits. He is focused when it comes to his work."

She made her acting debut in 2014 with Fugly but rose to prominence after a supporting role in MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, and Karan Johar's Lust Stories in 2018. In 2019, she starred in Kabir Singh which was followed by Good Newwz. She was lauded for her film Guilty, which released in March 2020 on Netflix.