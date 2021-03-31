IND USA
Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra have kept their private life away from public glare.
Kiara Advani calls rumoured boyfriend Sidharth Malhotra intelligent: 'Got to know him through shooting of Shershaah'

  • In an interview, Kiara Advani has said that she finds rumoured boyfriend Sidharth Malhotra 'intelligent' and that it was during the making of Shershaah that she really got to know him better.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 31, 2021 04:03 PM IST

Actors Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra have for long been rumoured to be a couple. However, they have managed to keep their private life away from prying eyes. Now, in a new interview, Kiara has spoken about Sidharth.

The two have worked together in a film called Shershaah, based on the life of Kargil hero and Param Vir Chakra awardee, Indian army captain Vikram Batra. While Sidharth will be seen in the titular role, Kiara will play his girlfriend Dimple Cheema.

In an interview to Filmfare, Kiara was asked about her co-stars in different films. About Sidharth she said: "Sid, is someone I got to know really well through the shooting of Shershaah. He is someone who is intelligent when it comes to scripts and edits. He is focussed when it comes to his work."

Kiara made her acting debut with Fugly (2014) but had to wait till Karan Johar's Lust Stories (2018) was out before people took note of her. Since then, she has been pretty much on a roll. In 2019, she starred in the controversial but highly successful Kabir Singh. She followed it up with Good Newwz, which turned out to a box office success as well. In March 2020, Netflix film Guilty was out and she won plaudits for that too.

Also read: Watch Karisma Kapoor reveal why she couldn't be part of Henna in this vintage clip: 'My chacha was hero!'

Though the coronavirus pandemic has been a dampener for the film industry, Kiara, nonetheless, has two interesting films in her kitty. She will be seen in a comedy with Varun Dhawan called Jug Jug Jeeyo. Kiara also has Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 with Kartik Aaryan. Though her high profile film Laxmii, also starring Akshay Kumar, released on OTT platform last year, it did not create the flutter it was expected to. Her comedy film Indoo Ki Jawani turned out to be bit of a disappointment as well.

