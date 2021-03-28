IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Kiara Advani stuns in 'post packup' monochrome picture
Kiara Advani will be seen next in films like Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Shershaah.
Kiara Advani will be seen next in films like Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Shershaah.
bollywood

Kiara Advani stuns in 'post packup' monochrome picture

Bollywood diva Kiara Advani on Saturday treated fans and followers on social media with an alluring monochrome picture of her post-packup-shot.
READ FULL STORY
ANI |
PUBLISHED ON MAR 28, 2021 05:45 PM IST

Actor Kiara Advani on Saturday treated fans and followers on social media with an alluring monochrome picture of her post-packup-shot.

On Instagram, the Guilty star shared an enchanting picture of herself that shows her donning a sleeveless top while posing for the camera. With kohl-rimmed eyes and her luscious locks open, she looks mesmerizing.

The Kabhir Singh star's captivating look seemed enough to make fans skip a hearbeat."#PostPackupShot," she added a little caption to the monochromatic post.


With the post hitting more than six lakh likes within an hour of being posted, scores of Kiara's fans chimed into the comments section and left fire stuck and heart emoticons

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kiara recently graced the ramp with Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan by walking for Manish Malhotra at the Lakme Fashion Week 2021.

She will be next seen in the comic supernatural thriller drama Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 with Kartik Aaryan. The film will be helmed by Anees Bazmee, unlike the first one which was directed by Priyadarshan.

The first part of the film was a remake of the Malayalam blockbuster Manichitrathazhu which starred Akshay Kumar in the lead besides, other actors including Vidya Balan, Shiney Ahuja, and Amisha Patel.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Murad Khetani, and Krishan Kumar under the banner of T-Series and Cine 1 studios.

Besides this, Kiara also has a biographical war action film titled Shershaah opposite her rumoured boyfriend and Bollywood actor Sidharth Malhotra. The film is produced by Dharma Productions and Kaash Entertainment, which traces the life of Param Vir Chakra awardee and army captain Vikram Batra.



SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
OTT
Topics
kiara advani kiara advani guilty bhool bhulaiyaa 2 posters shershaah + 2 more

Related Stories

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are rumoured to be in a relationship.
Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are rumoured to be in a relationship.
bollywood

Kiara drops by to meet rumoured boyfriend Sidharth, fans gush over 'bhai-bhabhi'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 25, 2021 01:58 PM IST
  • Kiara Advani dropped by at Sidharth Malhotra's house on Thursday morning. The two are rumoured to be in a relationship.
READ FULL STORY
Kiara Advani and Kartik Aaryan with Manish Malhotra.
Kiara Advani and Kartik Aaryan with Manish Malhotra.
bollywood

Kartik, Kiara will make you go Bhool Bhulaiyaa with their latest appearance

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 21, 2021 09:58 AM IST
  • Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani walked the ramp together in ethnic ensembles on Saturday ahead of their upcoming film, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.
READ FULL STORY
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP