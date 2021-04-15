Ram Kapoor pays tribute to father Anil Kapoor: 'You were a true legend dad. I miss you so much'

Actor Ram Kapoor's father Anil Kapoor, a businessman, died on April 12 at the age of 74 after battling cancer. Taking to Instagram, Ram shared a special tribute by Amul and wrote, "Truly speechless at the tribute that Amul has made for my father You were a true legend dad. I miss you so much. Rest in peace."

As per a report in The Hindu, Anil's association with Amul began in 1998, Verghese Kurien requested him to re-energise Amulya, a dairy whitener which was facing stiff competition from Nestle's EveryDay. It was during his time that Amul’s iconic tag line Amul: The Taste of India was coined.

Amul, which has been the client of his company for over 30 years, honoured him and shared a post captioning, "#Amul Topical: Tribute to one of the doyens of the Indian advertising industry..."

In the picture, the Amul girl suites up and sits in Anil's office next to him. The words on the picture read, "You will always be part of our famuly" and "Anil (Billy) Kapoor 1947-2021".

Ram's wife Gautami also paid tribute, "Dad ... you live in our hearts forever ....... RIP ... to the strongest,toughest man I ever knew.. love you."

Remembering Anil’s engagement with Amul, Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation Managing Director RS Sodhi had told The Hindu, “There was a clear difference between Kapoor and any other advertising head. In those days, agencies were headed by people from creative areas. But, Kapoor was the man who had come from marketing and sales to advertising.”

His son Ram is a popular actor and was last seen in Kookie Gulati's The Big Bull along with actors Abhishek Bachchan, Ileana D'Cruz, Sumit Vats, Sohum Shah among others. Ram was also seen in Abhay 2, A Suitable Boy and Thappad. He is also known for his roles in TV shows like Kasamh Se, Bade Achhe Lagte Hain, Karrle Tu Bhi Mohabbat and Ghar Ek Mandir.

