Home / TV / Happy birthday Ram Kapoor: When he opened up about his body transformation, said he fasted every day for 16 hours

Ram Kapoor underwent a massive transformation last year with his weight loss. Here’s how he managed to achieve it.

tv Updated: Sep 01, 2020 06:44 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Ram Kapoor reportedly lost almost 30 kgs last year.
Actor Ram Kapoor turns 46 on Tuesday and on his birthday, we are bringing you some fitness inspiration as a return gift. The television star recently underwent a massive body transformation, losing multiple kilos and choosing a healthier way of life.

Ram left all his fans surprised when he shared pictures of his transformation on social media and got a tonne of compliments for his dedication and hard work. He opened up about his weight loss in an interview with Mumbai Mirror.

 

View this post on Instagram

😘

A post shared by Ram Kapoor (@iamramkapoor) on

As he turned 45, he realised it was time to get fitter. But it was not all that easy considering his work commitments. “I decided that if I wanted to achieve my weight goals, I will have to take time off from work. It would need to be a substantial length of time — six months to a year.”

Speaking about his daily schedule, Ram said, “As soon as I wake up in the morning, I do an hour of weight-lifting on an empty stomach. And, at night just before I sleep, I do cardio. I eat limited food during a period of eight hours. For the rest of the 16 hours, I don’t eat anything at all. I have given up dairy, oil, most carbs and sugar. I have given up normal food as I know it.”

Back in 2013, Ram had told Hindustan Times in an interview that he had no intention of working on his physique. “I don’t want to work on my physique, absolutely not. It has already become a brand,” Ram had said.

 

View this post on Instagram

We are the crazeeeees !!!

A post shared by Ram Kapoor (@iamramkapoor) on

Also read: Maniyarayile Ashokan review: A quirky take on what defines Indian marriages

But last year, Ram accepted that he has been an unhealthy man for a long time and thanked his fans for accepting him nevertheless. “I knew this journey is going to be tough. It is a hard decision to stop work completely for such a long period. I have been an unhealthy man for the last 10 years of my career. I am grateful that my fans accepted me the way I was, and that I had a career. At some point, I had to decide to get healthier. Once I made that decision, my health became the priority and my career took a back seat,” he said.

Ram was last seen in Abhay 2 and in BBC’s A Suitable Boy. He was also seen in Anubhav Sinha’s Thappad earlier this year.

Covid-19: What you need to know today
A towering figure of Indian politics leaves behind an unmatched legacy
The Indian economy, in three time horizons
India's economy was facing worst-ever deceleration before Covid-19 hit
Lockdown phase took severe toll on economic activity
Coordinated response needed to revive economy
The repository of knowledge set high standards of bipartisanism
Galaxy A71's Quick Switch feature saves Radhika Madan's day [SPONSORED]
