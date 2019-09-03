Ram Kapoor claims about 90% aspiring actors don’t have work, says ‘They spend their whole life giving auditions’

tv

Daily soaps on TV, Bollywood films and web shows — actor Ram Kapoor has dabbled in different mediums of entertainment in his career spanning over two decades, and he is “content” with how has journey been so far. Clearly not putting himself in any league, the 46-year-old doesn’t believe in comparing himself to others. In fact, the actor is happy that he has created his own niche and fanbase in the industry. Excerpts:

While shows such as Kasamh Se and Bade Ache Lagte Hai made you highly popular on TV. Do you miss not getting the same recognition in films?

I’m no Salman Khan or Shah Rukh Khan, but I’ve reached a level where everybody in the country knows who I am. I’ve my own loyal fan following. Whether I do TV, films, web or theatre, I feel my popularity is going to be the same. Even Kapil Sharma, who is known for his comedy, if he does a film, a soap or something on the web, he’ll remain the same. So, whatever I do, my fans are going to know me as Ram Kapoor only.

At this stage, what is it that makes you feels challenged as an actor?

There aren’t too many challenges. Life is fun, and fortunately, work has been coming to me regularly from the last 20 years. Now, I can be picky and choosy about what I want to do. If I want to take a year off, I can do that without any fear.

Was it as smooth when you started off?

During the initial five to eight years of my career, I was just one more name out of thousands. There were times when I didn’t have any work for six months and wasn’t making enough money. But, I transformed my situation and made it big for me.

Do you find today’s times are more challenging for actors?

It’s extremely tough, especially for aspiring actors to get work. Apparently, about 90 percent of them don’t have any work. They spend their whole life giving auditions. I think a mere two percent manage to make a successful career.

While taking up work, how important is money for you?

There’s a time to make money and there’s a time to grow as an artist. I’ve done well for myself and made a lot of money. If I want to keep money as the focus, I can continue doing TV. But, even if I’m making slightly lesser money and getting to do interesting work, I’ll be happy with that.

